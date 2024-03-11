Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing for the potential sale of Pedro Neto this summer, valuing the winger at around £80m.

Meanwhile, head coach Gary O'Neil will be rewarded with a new contract after the team's successful 2023/24 season.

Wolves take on Coventry City in an FA Cup quarter-final on 16th March, hoping to reach their second semi-final in five years.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning ahead for the 2024/25 season, which includes the potential signing of a Pedro Neto replacement at Molineux, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Wolves are enjoying an impressive campaign under Gary O'Neil and find themselves in the top-half of the Premier League table with just ten games of the season remaining and also have an FA Cup quarter-final against Coventry City to look forward to in March.

Wanderers have had to battle financial concerns as they aim to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and avoid repercussions. Neto has been one of Wolves' standout players across the current campaign and speculation over his future will have intensified.

Wolves preparing for potential Neto sale

The club are realistic they will have to 'fight' to keep the star

According to GMS sources, Wolves are 'beginning to plan for next season', which includes scouting out a potential Pedro Neto replacement. Gary O'Neil's side passed the fabled 40-point mark in the Premier League after securing a 2-1 home victory over Fulham on 9th March, which all but confirms their top-flight status for another season.

There is an acceptance at Wolves that the club will have to 'fight' to keep Neto, who has taken the league by storm in his fifth season at Molineux. Wanderers want to find themselves well-prepared in case the 24-year-old leaves, rather than hoping for a sale in the same vein as Ruben Neves last summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neto has provided nine Premier League goals for his teammates across the 2023/24 season, ranking him joint fourth in the assist charts, behind Pascal Gross, Kieran Trippier and Ollie Watkins (all ten).

Unsurprisingly, Wolves will have a shortlist of names at varying values that they are ready to utilise should Neto depart this summer, so they can react efficently and rebuild the options in Gary O'Neil's squad. Wolves value Neto at £80m, which would surpass the club-record £53m income they received from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes during the 2023 summer transfer window. However, bidding is likely to start at a lower price than that, amid reported interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

In February, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Neto could be in the 'last few months' of his career in the Black Country. Should Wolves receive a decent fee for Neto's services, they will not reinvest all the money on one player. Wanderers want to find good value in a deal and will be 'pragmatic' about how they rebuild for the 2024/25 season.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.02 2nd Goals 2 =5th Assists 9 1st Shots per game 1.8 2nd Key passes per game 2 =1st Crosses per game 1.7 1st Dribbles per game 1.9 =2nd Fouled per game 1.1 =4th

Gary O'Neil set for new Wolves deal

The head coach will be rewarded for the success of the current season

GMS sources also understand that head coach Gary O'Neil will be rewarded with a new contract for his efforts at Wolves across the 2023/24 season. Wanderers have enjoyed a fantastic season and have an outside chance of securing European football at Molineux next term, despite generating £140m in player sales across the 2023 summer transfer window.

O'Neil is also set to receive help strengthening his side next season and planning has begun early for next term after succeeding most people's expectations across the current campaign. The 40-year-old's full focus will be on securing Wanderers' place in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley by overcoming Coventry City in a quarter-final on 16th March.

All statistics according to the Premier League's official website and WhoScored , correct as of 11-03-24.