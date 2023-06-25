Wolverhampton Wanderers could now spend around £20m per player this summer, which could secure Viktor Gyokeres, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands clubs may have been forced to be slightly cautious with their spending, but the sale of Ruben Neves may have changed that.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Latest

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Neves is close to joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a fee of around £47m.

Wolves made a loss of £46.1m in the financial year ending May 2022, so the sale of Neves will be a huge boost for the club.

One target this summer is believed to be Coventry City striker Gyokeres.

Sky Sports have reported that Wolves are one of the leading clubs in the race to secure his signature this summer.

Despite the Swedish striker only having a year left on his deal, Coventry still value Gyokeres at around £20m.

In the 2022/2023 campaign, Wolves' top goalscorers were Neves and Daniel Podence, who both finished on just six strikes, as per FBref.

As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise if Wolves' priority in the summer transfer window was to secure a new striker heading into next term.

What has Taylor said about Wolves?

Taylor has suggested that Wolves were planning on spending around £10m per player this window, but the sale of Neves could help double that figure.

The journalist has also namedropped Gyokeres, who could be available for £20m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "From what I understand, I think Wolves initially would have been looking at spending around £10m per player if they were to make signings this summer.

"But, the Neves money sort of ups that to around £20m, which is the region in which Gyokeres is available."

Would Gyokeres be a good signing for Wolves?

As mentioned, Wolves are in desperate need of a player who can score regularly at Molineux.

Gyokeres enjoyed a really impressive season with Coventry in the Championship, as they narrowly avoided promotion to the Premier League, losing in the playoff final.

The 25-year-old scored 21 goals and provided ten assists for the Midlands club, whilst also winning 1.8 aerial duels, 6.2 total duels, and completing 2.1 successful dribbles per game, as per Sofascore.

If Gyokeres can transfer his form into England's top flight, it would be an excellent signing for Wolves as they look to improve on a disappointing campaign.