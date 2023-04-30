Wolverhampton Wanderers could have a busy summer transfer window, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club haven't been scared of splashing the cash in recent years, but their recruitment has to improve.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Transfer news

This season alone, Wolves have spent £157m on new signings, according to Transfermarkt.

However, results on the pitch haven't been great this campaign and Julen Lopetegui's side are sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves will be worried about losing midfield duo Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes after failing to kick on and push for European football.

If Wolves do lose key players, then they will have to invest heavily once again, but they will be hoping their recruitment is a lot more effective in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Adama Traore, Diego Costa, and Joao Moutinho are all out of contract, so it could be a busy window for the club.

Signings such as Goncalo Guedes, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Hwang Hee-chan haven't made the impact expected, starting just 19 Premier League games between them, as per FBref.

Kalajdzic did unfortunately suffer a season-ending injury during his first start for the club, which has obviously been a little unfortunate.

What has Crook said about Wolves?

Crook has suggested that he expects Lopetegui to be backed one again in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They've got Moutinho who I think will go, Traore's out of contract, so if Neves goes, that's three of the old guard that will have moved on. I'm not sure you'll get much more out of Costa.

"I think it could be a busy summer of ins and outs. This is the first summer transfer window under Julen Lopetegui.

"My understanding when they appointed him is that they told him he'd be backed in the transfer market, which they did in January, so I think he would expect to be backed again."

Who could Wolves look to sign?

With Wolves reportedly preparing for life without Nunes and Neves, signing a midfielder could be a priority in the summer transfer window.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Lopetegui could target a central defender, with Osasuna's David Garcia on their shortlist.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves could make a move for Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho on loan.

With plenty of players out of contract and linked with a move away, Lopetegui will have to be backed heavily to avoid another relegation battle.