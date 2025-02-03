GIVEMESPORT sources consider Wolverhampton Wanderers' deal for Marshall Munetsi to be very likely ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

Reports emerged on Sunday evening confirming Wolves' interest in the Reims midfielder, who has made nearly 150 appearances across five seasons in the French top flight. GMS understands an agreement in principle was reached this morning and a medical has already been completed in Paris.

There is never certainty that a deal will go through before the 11pm cutoff, but with a broad agreement in place and a medical completed, Wolves look set to finalise the transfer in time.

The deal coincides with Mario Lemina's expected departure. The former Wolves skipper is due to complete a move to Galatasaray for £2.5m, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT earlier on Deadline Day.

Munetsi may not be the only late signing at Molineux. Wolves are also in the market for a defender and target Nasser Djiga has passed a medical ahead of an expected move to the West Midlands.

Accordingly, Wolves look set to make two additions before tonight's 11pm cutoff, giving them a boost for the second half of the campaign as Vitor Pereira's side continue the fight to retain their Premier League status.

Munetsi is a Zimbabwe international and has represented his country on 23 occasions. He joined Reims in 2019 from Orlando Pirates.

Meanwhile, Djiga currently plies his trade for Red Star Belgrade. At 22 years old, he represents an interesting long-term investment for Wolves.

There was talk of Conor Coady returning to Molineux as part of a deal that would see Craig Dawson go the other way to Leicester City, however that move was turned down by the Foxes.