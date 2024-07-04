Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United have Kelechi Iheanacho on their radar a matter of days after he left Leicester City as a free agent.

The Nigeria international could be handed the opportunity to reignite his Premier League career as he goes in search of a fresh challenge.

Iheanacho has been pinpointed as a viable option as Wolves and West Ham aim to draft in a striker which represents good value.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are preparing to go toe-to-toe for Kelechi Iheanacho after the Premier League sides have started plotting a potential summer move in the aftermath of the striker leaving Leicester City as a free agent, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gary O'Neil has wasted no time in bolstering his Wolves squad as, despite being in the early stages of the transfer window, close to £30million has been spent to lure Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Jorgen Strand Larsen to Molineux, while Tommy Doyle's loan switch from Manchester City has been turned into a permanent agreement.

Although West Ham have shown that they are willing to fork out considerable sums as new head coach Julen Lopetegui looks to make improvements at the London Stadium, with Luis Guilherme being the most expensive arrival so far thanks to his £25million move from Palmeiras, the capital club are still in the market for further acquisitions.

Iheanacho Could be Handed Premier League Lifeline

Nigeria international available as free agent after Leicester exit

Iheanacho could be handed the opportunity to reignite his Premier League career after working his way onto Wolves and West Ham's radar a matter of days after his Leicester exit, according to GMS sources, and there is a possibility of discussions over a move being opened as plans are made for the fast-approaching new campaign.

The Nigeria international is desperately searching for a fresh challenge after his time at the King Power Stadium came to an end when his £80,000-per-week contract expired at the end of last month, resulting in him being left in limbo as squads begin returning for their respective pre-season programmes.

GMS sources have been informed that Wolves sense that bagging Iheanacho as a free agent is a good opportunity to bring in fresh competition for the likes of Matheus Cunha without having to fork out a transfer fee, while it is a similar story at West Ham as they seek an alternative to Michail Antonio.

Kelechi Iheanacho's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Matheus Cunha and Michail Antonio Kelechi Iheanacho Matheus Cunha Michail Antonio Shot-creating actions 3.11 2.62 2.75 Shots 2.94 2.59 2.55 Shots on target 1.19 1.14 0.94 Goals 0.48 0.37 0.33 Assists 0.29 0.19 0.16 Statistics correct as of 04/07/2024

The 27-year-old has left Leicester a matter of weeks after he was crowned a Championship title-winner and, although he was forced to contend with less game time than he would have liked during the 2023/24 campaign, he grabbed six goals in all competitions as the Foxes ensured that they would return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Wolves and West Ham have shown interest in Iheanacho despite GMS recently reporting that a move to Turkey could be on the cards as Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor were among the sides circling for his signature when it became clear that he would not be handed a contract extension in the Midlands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kelechi Iheanacho registered six shots during Leicester City's win at Huddersfield Town in August, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Championship outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Iheanacho Suitors Eager to Discover Demands

Wanderers and Hammers mulling over contract offer

GMS sources have learned that key figures within Wolves and West Ham have begun looking into Iheanacho's situation and are keen to discover what he is looking for from his next move before deciding whether it is in their best interests to put a contract offer on the table in the coming weeks.

Although both clubs are refusing to rule out the possibility of upping the ante in their pursuit, it may be difficult to advance in discussions if it becomes clear that the former Manchester City centre forward is seeking assurances over the amount of game time he can expect in the 2024/25 campaign.

Iheanacho would head to Molineux or the London Stadium with plenty of Premier League experience, having made 196 appearances in the competition, while he has also been productive in the final third of the pitch as he has got his name on the scoresheet 42 times and registered a further 25 assists in the English top flight.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored