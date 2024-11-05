Wolverhampton Wanderers will be relegated from the Premier League unless they take 8-10 points from their next four matches, according to talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino.

The Midlands outfit currently lie bottom of the top flight standings having taken three points from the opening 10 fixtures of the season, while they are still yet to record a victory.

The pressure is surely growing on manager Gary O'Neil, although the 41-year-old can point to the fact that their seven defeats have come against Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Brentford and Manchester City. Five of those clubs are currently in the top six, while Newcastle and Brentford are notoriously strong at home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves have conceded 27 Premier League goals this season at a rate of 2.7 per match.

However, what is less impressive is the number of goals they have leaked - they have conceded six more than any other Premier League side and 20 more than third-placed Nottingham Forest.

An easier run of fixtures - on paper - began with a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Molineux last weekend, and now they face Southampton, Fulham, Bournemouth, Everton, West Ham, Ipswich Town and Leicester City before Christmas.

Cascarino believes if they don't take at least eight points from the first four of those, then they will be relegated.

"If they don't get anything out of that period you just mentioned, of any note, they'll go down. That is for sure. "They haven't got enough in there to stay up I don't think. They're going to have to go and get, maybe 8-10 points from those four games to give themselves a chance. "Otherwise they're going to be really in trouble all season and very likely go down."

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed last month that O'Neil would be given until the November international break to turn results around at Molineux, which would seemingly add further importance to the clash against second-bottom Southampton this Saturday.

A loss would surely give Fosun a decision to make with a two-week gap until their next game.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 05-11-24.