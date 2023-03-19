Wolverhampton Wanderers “won’t give up” in attempting to tie Adama Traore down to a new contract at Molineux, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Wolves speedster’s current £46,000 per-week deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Wolves contract news – Adama Traore

It looked like Traore’s Wolves career was over for good just 12 months ago, when the wide man made an initial loan move back to his hometown club Barcelona, with the Catalan giants holding a £29m buy option at the end of the campaign.

However, the 27-year-old’s spell at the Nou Camp was short-lived, and he returned to Molineux for the beginning of the current season, with just a year to run on his contract.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves recently offered Traore the chance to extend his stay in the West Midlands for less money than offered when he initially rejected a new deal two years ago.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the forward is looking for a new challenge and is unlikely remain in Wolverhampton beyond the end of the campaign.

And O’Rourke believes that new head coach Julen Lopetegui will hope to convince Traore to stick around for the long run at Molineux before the season is out.

What has O’Rourke said about Wolves and Traore?

When speaking about Traore’s future at Wolves, O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “The more this drags on and his contract does come to end, it seems more and more unlikely that he will stay.

“I'm sure Wolves won't give up until the final minute to try and keep hold of Traore.

“He popped up with the winner against Tottenham a couple of weeks ago, and he has been getting more minutes under Lopetegui.

“He'll be hoping that he might be able to convince him to stay.”

How has Traore performed during his time at Wolves?

Traore – who has previously been dubbed as “unplayable” by Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp – has endured a mixed spell during his time at Molineux, having had spells of brilliant and inconsistent form since his £18m arrival in the summer of 2018.

The eight-cap Spain international has made over 180 appearances for the West Midlands outfit, providing over 30 goal contributions in the last four-and-a-half years.

The wide man’s peak came during the 2019/20 season when he bagged six goals whilst laying off 12 assists for his teammates as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side secured a seventh-placed Premier League finish.

Whilst Traore can be an infuriating player to watch, Wolves will be kicking themselves if the winger is allowed to leave for free come the end of the campaign.