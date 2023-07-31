Wolverhampton Wanderers haven’t generated much optimism from a selling club that they will stump up the funds to sign a key target at Molineux this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves are yet to pay a fee for any incoming signings for Julen Lopetegui’s squad heading into the Premier League’s kick-off next month.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

According to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley, Wolves need to bring in more money than they spend with the club at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

The consensus is that Wanderers owners Fosun want a return on their investment into the Molineux outfit over the past seven years, hinting that the remaining month of the transfer window could be frustrating.

And the club have already raised £77.5m during the current market, with Ruben Neves sold to Al-Hilal for a club record £47m, alongside the departures of Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez amongst others.

Meanwhile, the expiration of Diego Costa, Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore’s contracts has cleared space on the wage bill, which saves the club more cash as they aim to rebuild Lopetegui’s squad.

However, with only third-choice goalkeeper Tom King and free agent right-back Matt Doherty re-signing for the club, the Wanderers faithful will be concerned at the shortage of first-team incomings heading into the new season.

According to the Express & Star’s Liam Keen, Wolves’ move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott hangs in the balance as the West Midlands club battle financial issues off the pitch.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club were preparing a new offer for Scott this week, having seen two bids for the 19-year-old turned down already.

But the journalist believes Wolves can still sign the player, but only as long as other interested parties don’t table a substantial bid in the next few weeks.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Scott?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “This has become very frustrating. One week ago, Wolves looked like they might be able to start moving forward, but these FFP fears continue to hold them back.

“So, while they have intentions over a third bid for Scott, they must be careful. I still think they can get him, but that is as long as no one else makes a massive bid while they are trying to clear more players from the squad, but it’s a bit at risk as we get to August and a key time for recruitment.

“At some point, someone will meet Bristol City’s valuation, and sources close to the selling club say there is not much optimism of Wolves stepping forward with £25m in the coming days.

“But, at the same time, others touted, like Spurs, aren’t moving either. If anyone is a threat, it might be Bournemouth. They have gone a little quiet and may be working on something.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Wolves?

Wolves’ focus is on outgoings before they can make several additions to Lopetegui’s squad, with three players likely to be the centre of outside interest.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, winger Daniel Podence and full-back Jonny Castro Otto are the most likely to be sold, but neither is likely to fetch a fee over £10m this summer.

Meanwhile, French outlet Sports Zone claims that left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has reached an agreement with Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice as he nears an exit from Molineux.

Therefore, significant changes must be made to Lopetegui’s squad within a month if additions are to be made at Molineux this summer.