Wolverhampton Wanderers could pursue a bid for a talented star at Molineux this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui hopes to bolster his squad after several key departures this summer.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

It has been a frustrating summer transfer window for Wolves and Lopetegui, who have seen plenty of outgoings but few incomings.

There have been 11 departures from the Spanish head coach’s squad this summer, whilst two new arrivals have been welcomed to Molineux, both on free transfers.

Third-choice goalkeeper Tom King was the first through the door in the West Midlands before free agent Matt Doherty returned to the Wanderers after being released by Atletico Madrid this summer.

However, last season’s captain and Player of the Season, Ruben Neves, departed for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal for a club record income of £47m.

Meanwhile, club skipper Conor Coady quickly returned from his loan move to Everton before being shipped out permanently to Championship outfit Leicester City in a deal which could eventually reach £8.5m.

Republic of Ireland centre-back Nathan Collins has been sold to Brentford for £23m whilst Hayao Kawabe left in a £1.3m move to Standard Liege, having failed to make any appearances during his time under contract with Wolves.

Diego Costa, Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore have left as free agents at the end of their contracts, and Ki-Jana Hoever, Chiquinho and Louie Moulden have been loaned out for the season.

In more frustrating news for Wolves fans, according to the Express & Star’s Liam Keen, the club’s move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott hangs in the balance.

Wanderers’ second offer of £20m for the 19-year-old, who was dubbed “unbelievable” by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, was rejected this month, and it’s understood the money required to fund his signing is unavailable without risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

However, Jones thinks Wolves could go some way to replacing striker Raul Jimenez, who departed in a £5.5m move to Fulham this week, by moving for Scott.

And the journalist believes Wolves will bid again for last term’s Championship Young Player of the Season.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Scott?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “You can’t replace the legend of Jimenez, but you can replace the player, and I think they’ll look for new ways for this team to grow, and an obvious place they could go now is Alex Scott.

“The club have brought in more than £80m this summer, and that’s very much needed, but fans need some excitement and positivity for next season.

“I think they’ll bid again, but paying £25m for a Championship player is a big deal, so I’m not surprised they have tiptoed towards this.”

Who else could Wolves sign this summer?

With Financial Fair Play at the forefront of Wolves’ concerns, it’s unsurprising that genuine links to incomings are sparse.

Last week, Football Insider reported Wolves were likely to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland centre-back Nico Elvedi after a breakthrough in negotiations over a £7.7m move.

Gladbach director Roland Virkus admitted earlier this month that if the 26-year-old didn’t pen a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit, which expires next summer, then the club could be forced to sanction a sale.

And Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Wolves could enter the running for Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams as they look to alleviate their goalscoring problems.