Wolverhampton Wanderers are plotting a follow-up bid for a star “with the world at his feet” by the start of next week at Molineux, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves are yet to pay a transfer fee for an incoming player this summer as Julen Lopetegui aims to improve on last season’s 13th-placed Premier League finish.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

After last season’s near brush with relegation, Wolves head coach Lopetegui must bolster his squad to avoid a repeat this term, having lost some key players during the summer transfer window.

Ruben Neves and Conor Coady, who have skippered the side in recent seasons, have left for Al-Hilal and Leicester City, respectively, whilst Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez join those who have also departed.

On incomings, Wolves have acquired the services of third-choice goalkeeper Tom King and former full-back Matt Doherty, who left Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.

However, the club’s difficult financial situation has made acquiring new signings a challenge, with Wanderers aiming to comply with the Premier League Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Express & Star’s Liam Keen reported earlier this week that a move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott hangs in the balance, having seen £18m and £20m bids rejected for the teenager.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves still want to sign last season’s Championship Young Player of the Season, but talks are inactive.

However, Jones claims that the West Midlands outfit are putting together a “third and final bid” for Scott, which should happen by the start of next week.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Scott?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Wolves have been putting together a third and final bid for him, and my information is that should happen by the start of next week.

“The £25m valuation has put off all the bigger Premier League clubs so far because they realise he probably won’t be impacting their starting XI at this stage but with Wolves, there is more of an opportunity to use their mass clear-out as an opportunity to shine in the Premier League and to use it as a platform to show what he is capable of.

“He’s so young, so I understand the caution around paying so much money for him. But people that watch this lad talk about how comfortable he is as both a deeper-lying midfield player and also a more advanced midfielder, and to be fair, if he can impose himself on the squad and add competition across the midfield, it could be a real asset for Lopetegui next season. He’s got the world at his feet if he chooses the right career path.”

What next for Wolves?

Wolves’ immediate concern will be balancing their books to avoid paying the financial repercussions that come with breaking the Premier League’s FFP rules.

Despite raising almost £90m in player sales, more departures will occur before major additions are made, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Following this week’s £5.5m sale of Mexico striker Jimenez to Fulham, Wolves will attempt to push Daniel Podence and Jonny Castro Otto out of the door at Molineux.

Earlier this month, Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda claimed Podence was in advanced talks over a £7m-£10m move to La Liga outfit Real Betis.

However, nothing transpired of the move, and the 27-year-old finds himself training away from the rest of the team as he aims to find a move elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Express & Star reports that Wolves will listen to offers for Jonny but have yet to receive any bids for the 29-year-old.