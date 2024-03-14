Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers may be 'forced to consider' offers for Nelson Semedo if he refuses to enter into contract discussions this summer.

The 30-year-old's current deal is set to expire in 2025.

Semedo is enjoying the best season of his Wolves career but may feel he has one last 'big move' in him.

Wolverhampton Wanderers might be 'forced to consider offers' for Nelson Semedo during the 2024 summer transfer window, should the full-back choose not to enter into contract discussions at Molineux, according to The Athletic's Steve Madeley.

Wolves are enjoying an impressive season under the stewardship of head coach Gary O'Neil and have defied pre-season predictions of a relegation battle.

Wanderers find themselves in the top-half of the Premier League table, with an FA Cup quarter-final against Coventry City to look forward to this weekend. Semedo has played a substantial part in Wolves' positive campaign, becoming a regular on the right side of defence.

Semedo set for important decision at Wolves

The defender's contract expires in less than 18 months

Semedo has endured a mixed time at Wolves following his arrival from Barcelona in a deal worth close to £37m in September 2020. The right-back came in for criticism throughout his early days, often looking comfortable in possession but being prone to frequent costly lapses in concentration. However, this term, he is enjoying his best season in an old gold shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Semedo ranks in the top 13% of full-backs across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (1.35).

Wolves were unsure about whether to trigger a two-year extension to Semedo's deal towards the back end of the 2022/23 season, which was due to expire last summer, but eventually activated the clause which sees him tied to Molineux until 2025 as the club's joint second-highest earner at a reported £80,000 per-week. Writing in his piece for The Athletic, Steve Madeley feels Wanderers may be 'forced' to consider offers, should the 30-year-old refuse to enter contract negotiations:

"The defender turns 31 in November, so time is potentially running out for one last ‘big move’ — that chance to experience a new club in a new league with a new culture. Should he decide not to enter into discussions over a new deal, Wolves might be forced to consider offers this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2025. But Semedo is understood to be settled in Tettenhall, the Wolverhampton suburb where many of the team’s players live, and might prefer to build on this season’s positive strides by staying in the Premier League."

Semedo, dubbed a "beast" by former teammate Joao Moutinho, has played in 93% of available Premier League minutes during the 2023/24 season, producing one assist in 27 appearances. The 27-cap Portugal international was only absent from Wolves' 2-1 victory at AFC Bournemouth in October 2023, having picked up a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth-yellow card of the campaign against Aston Villa in the previous fixture.

Nelson Semedo - stats vs 2023/24 Wolves Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.72 9th Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Interceptions per game 1 =2nd Fouls per game 1.2 3rd Clearances per game 2.3 4th Dribbles per game 1.4 5th

Wolves and Semedo looking at unlikely European qualification

A continental push had seemed near-impossible at the start of the season

After generating £140m through player sales during the 2023 summer transfer window, Wolves have avoided breaking the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations and will not face a points deduction or a further sanction. Despite losing the likes of Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes, as well as manager Julen Lopetegui, Wanderers find themselves ninth in the Premier League, just two points behind seventh-placed West Ham United.

Realistically, with away fixtures at Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool to come, Wolves may feel a push for Europa Conference League football may be a stretch too far. However, this weekend's FA Cup quarter-final against Coventry City represents a fantastic opportunity to reach the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium for the first time since 2019.

