Wolverhampton Wanderers could have a cheaper alternative to transfer target Viktor Gyokeres at Molineux in Fabio Silva, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui will be looking to assess and improve his centre-forward options at Wolves this summer.

Wolves news – Fabio Silva and Viktor Gyokeres

According to Sky Sports News, Wolves are leading the race to sign Coventry City striker Gyokeres this summer.

However, the Sky Blues’ potential promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs could be a decisive factor in the 24-year-old’s future.

Meanwhile, Silva has enjoyed successful loan spells at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven this term, with the 20-year-old set to return to the West Midlands from the latter this summer.

The £80,000 per-week earner broke Wanderers’ record transfer fee, with the club paying £35.6m to bring the then 18-year-old to Molineux from FC Porto in September 2020.

However, a struggle to nail down a regular spot under former head coach Bruno Lage led to the centre-forward being shipped out on loan to Anderlecht before PSV acquired his temporary services this winter.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Silva’s signing “hasn’t worked out” at Wolves.

But Jones believes it’s too early to write him off, given that he’s done well on loan this season.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Silva?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “In terms of Fabio Silva, it's quite an intriguing situation. I'm not writing him off.

“He cost so much money, and there were high hopes for him. He's done well in the loan spell that he's just had.

“He's only 20, four years younger than Gyokeres. With patience and careful utilising of his role, I think he could end up as effective in the Premier League as Gyokeres could be.

“These are the careful decisions that Wolves have got to make. I think it's too early to write off Fabio Silva.”

What next for Wolves and Silva?

Lopetegui has to make a huge decision over Silva’s future at Molineux this summer.

The Portugal U21 international has hit the back of the net 16 times and provided six assists in 50 outings across his two loan spells, indicating he may feel he has earned his chance at a crack at the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres has bagged 22 strikes and set up ten goals for his teammates in 48 appearances, showing that he may also want to step up to the top flight this summer.

Wolves’ pursual of the 13-cap Sweden international’s signature is terrible news for Silva’s prospects at Molineux and could result in another loan move next term or even a permanent switch elsewhere.

However, if Lopetegui is happy with what he sees in pre-season, he may choose to save the club a hefty transfer fee and place his faith in the Portuguese talent.