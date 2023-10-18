Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a "sensible" move by extending Jose Sa's contract at Molineux.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a key player under head coach Gary O'Neil.

Sunday People Chief Sports Writer Neil Moxley had given his verdict on the Wolves star's new deal.

Head coach Gary O’Neil will be delighted to see a key member of his Wolves side commit his future to the club.

Sa seals a new deal at Molineux

Sa has established himself as an important figure on and off the pitch for Wolves since his signing from Olympiacos in the summer of 2021. The 30-year-old arrived at Molineux for almost £7m, replacing the outgoing Rui Patricio, who departed for AS Roma during the same transfer window.

Sa’s first season couldn’t have gone much better, as Bruno Lage’s side secured a top-half finish, challenging for a place in the following season’s continental competitions until the late stages of the campaign. The Portugal international scooped a double Players and Supporters Player of the Year award at the end of his first campaign in the Black Country.

However, the following season proved difficult for Wolves and Sa as the West Midlands outfit endured a campaign fighting relegation, staving off a demotion to the Championship with three games to spare. After coming under fire, having been deemed to be at fault for several goals last term, Football Insider claimed that the goalkeeper was willing to leave Wanderers after the club’s supporters turned against him.

Sa found himself on the bench for two of Wolves’ final three league games, having seen Daniel Bentley take his place. But the stopper returned for the side’s final day 5-0 defeat at Arsenal, having conceded six at Brighton & Hove Albion a month prior.

In July, The Telegraph reported that Nottingham Forest were considering approaching Wolves for the services of Sa alongside Manchester United’s Dean Henderson. However, a move never transpired as Sa remained at Molineux beyond the window’s expiry, maintaining his status as first-choice between the sticks.

At the back end of last month, the 6 foot 4 ‘keeper signed a new four-year contract with the option of a further year. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that clean sheets in upcoming Premier League fixtures against AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United would boost the team and Sa’s confidence heading into the winter months of the campaign. And the club can now relax over their goalkeeper department, with their first-choice’s long-term future sealed.

Jose Sa - season-by-season Wolves career Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards 2021-22 37 40 11 3 2022-23 39 57 11 2 2023-24 8 14 1 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Moxley claims that goalkeepers who give their centre-backs confidence are “few and far between”, suggesting that Wolves’ decision to tie Sa down was “sensible.” The journalist also believes the club’s supporters will be happy he’s staying put. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“There probably was something in that [links to Forest], and they probably looked around and thought, ‘who might fit the bill for us?’ because they are ambitious with Evangelos Marinakis. I think that was a sensible move by Wolves because goalkeepers who inspire confidence in centre-backs are few and far between. I like him. I think it was a good move, and I'm sure Wolves fans are happy he’s staying put at Molineux.”

Wolves transfer news

During the summer transfer window, The Sun reported that Wolves were monitoring Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The England international’s future had been uncertain following the arrival of Dean Henderson at Selhurst Park.

However, Johnstone has retained his place in the Eagles’ starting XI. With Sa’s new deal at Molineux, it’s unlikely that Wolves will move for a first-choice option between the sticks unless the club suddenly changes tact.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline claimed Wolves were keeping tabs on Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. The Republic of Ireland international hoped for first-team opportunities during the summer market, having been second choice to Allison Becker for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 24-year-old is handed opportunities in early-stage cup fixtures but is unlikely to break into the club’s Premier League squad unless in the event of an Allison injury. Wolves could reignite their interest if Kelleher becomes available at a cut-price fee, but it’s unlikely he’d displace Sa from his position at Molineux.

Wolves' upcoming fixtures

It’s set to be a big few weeks for Wolves ahead of November’s international break, with several winnable fixtures coupled with challenging games at Molineux. On Saturday, Wolves travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth.

The Cherries are yet to pick up their first Premier League victory of the campaign as O’Neil hopes to gain the upper hand over his former employers. Wanderers welcome Newcastle United to round off the October on the 28th, before clashes against Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur lead the club into the season’s third international break.

