Wolverhampton Wanderers have missed out on signing a much-needed striker addition due to their financial situation delaying their ability to sign players at Molineux, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui has been unable to bolster his squad as Wolves look to improve on last season’s 13th-placed finish and near brush with relegation.

Wolves news – Latest

It’s been a difficult summer for Wolves, having seen several of their top talents leave the club during the transfer window whilst limited funds are available to secure incomings.

In a recent interview with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Lopetegui has revealed his frustrations with the current financial situation at Molineux, enabling the club to make just two free-agent additions.

“First of all, you have to accept it and after to trust it, and after able to be again excited with the new plan. We did that, and now we don’t have this plan either because at the moment we don’t have the new players, we have more players out and only got in one free player,” the Spanish head coach told Balague.

After selling Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and letting key players such as Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore leave at the end of their contracts, Wolves must recruit to improve on last season’s relegation near-miss.

And Romano has indicated that his knowledge of the club’s financial problems are limited but has hinted the club have missed out on the signing of striker Mateo Retegui, who has now switched to Serie A outfit Genoa.

What has Romano said about Wolves?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't know precisely exactly how big the issue is because this is more financial journalism rather than transfer journalism, so I don't want to lie.

“But at the same time, I’m told about some conversations they had with players they wanted to bring in, for example, Mateo Retegui, the Italian-Argentinian striker playing for Tigres in Argentina.

“What happened is that Wolves wanted the player, but they needed some time before proceeding with an official bid.

“It was like ten days/two weeks to send an official bid. And this was too long, so the player said, ‘Okay, I don't want to wait. I’d prefer to go to Italy and join Genoa.’”

What next for Wolves?

Lopetegui will hope that Wolves can add to the free signings of goalkeeper Tom King and former right-back Matt Doherty before the season is out.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves’ move for West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell is one to watch.

The MailOnline reported last week that the 33-year-old was in talks over a switch to the West Midlands outfit, but a move hasn’t developed as of yet.

Taylor has also told GMS that Wolves could enter the running to sign Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams to alleviate their goalscoring concerns.

Meanwhile, the Express & Star’s Liam Keen has claimed that Wanderers’ move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott hangs in the balance, with the club unable to pay the £25m the Championship club demand.