Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil will be pushing for new players in the 2024 summer transfer window at Molineux, amid discussions for a potential new contract.

Wolves have exceeded expectations during the 2023/24 season, sitting in the top-half of the Premier League with an FA Cup quarter-final to look forward to.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs has confirmed talks over a new contract with O'Neil are on course to take place.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil will 'forcibly but politely' push for extra players during the summer 2024 transfer window, amid discussions over a potential new contract for the head coach at Molineux, according to The Athletic's Steve Madeley.

Wolves are enjoying a fantastic season under O'Neil and have proved pre-season predictions of a Premier League relegation battle wrong, as they sit comfortably in the top-half.

Wanderers also have an excellent opportunity to reach an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, hosting Coventry City in the quarters on 16th March. That is despite O'Neil's side having failed to welcome any new faces to the club during the winter transfer window.

O'Neil will make transfer demands amid new contract talks at Wolves

The head coach has made a name for himself at Molineux

In an interview given to the media, Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs revealed that the club are 'heading' towards talks over a new contract with Gary O'Neil, after an impressive start to life in the Molineux dugout. Under the weight of financial restrictions, which has seen the Black Country outfit make a profit of £140m in player sales, the 40-year-old has guided Wolves to the top-half of the Premier League, where they have an outside chance of achieving qualification for continental football next term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary O'Neil currently has a points per match record of 1.55 across the 2023/24 season.

O'Neil has two seasons remaining on his current contract, but Wolves will want to ensure that his long-term future is secured and that the club are in the best possible position to keep hold of him should the vultures begin to circle over the next months. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th February) that West Ham United 'like' the former Irons midfielder, amid suggestions that Hammers boss David Moyes could leave at the end of the season.

Hobbs also revealed that O'Neil had pushed for further signings during the 2024 winter transfer window, but Wanderers' concerns over profit and sustainability meant they couldn't afford to do any mid-season business. However, the ex-AFC Bournemouth boss will demand additions this summer. Writing in his piece for The Athletic, Madeley said:

"O’Neil pushed forcibly but politely for extra players in the winter window. He will do so again, and Hobbs should be in a position to back him, albeit within the club’s strategy. O’Neil has been clear in his support for Hobbs’ new plan for Wolves and the man at the helm of their football operation is clear that the overall blueprint will not be changing."

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record Matches 61 Wins 21 Draws 11 Losses 29 Goals For 75 Goals Against 98

Hobbs on the future of Joao Gomes

The Brazilian has been the subject of reported interest

Further along in his extensive interview, Hobbs revealed that he has been working on replacements for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes. The 23-year-old has established himself as a regular since his arrival from Flamengo in January 2023 and was the subject of reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur during the recent winter market. There is no suggestion Gomes wants to leave Molineux, but Hobbs has a succession plan in case the right offer arrives.

The same report claims that whilst Wolves are not desperate to sell players this summer, unlike the last, there is a wide acceptance that winger Pedro Neto will be sold during the transfer window. However, the Black Country outfit will demand a club-record fee which surpasses the £53m they received from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes in 2023.

Stats according to the Premier League's official website and Transfermarkt , correct as of 08-03-24.