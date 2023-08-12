Wolverhampton Wanderers’ appointment of head coach Gary O’Neil could “revolutionise their transfer plans” at Molineux, and journalist Rudy Galetti has named a player to GIVEMESPORT who could leave the club this summer.

Wolves get their Premier League season underway on Monday evening, following a tumultuous start to the summer.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

It has been a hectic few days at Wolves, who end the week with a different manager to the one they started it with, despite their Premier League campaign getting underway on Monday evening.

On Tuesday evening, it was confirmed that former head coach Julen Lopetegui had left his post at Molineux after a disagreement with Fosun and the board over the lack of transfer activity this summer.

The summer has presented Wolves with financial struggles, who feel they need to make a profit this season to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Wanderers have made two free signings this summer, one being third-choice goalkeeper Tom King, whilst former right-back Matt Doherty has arrived following his release from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Meanwhile, the club have raised around £91m in player sales, according to Transfermarkt, with captain and crown jewel Ruben Neves departing for Al-Hilal in a £47m deal, a record transfer income for the Black Country outfit.

On Wednesday, Wolves announced the appointment of O’Neil, contacted ten days before accepting the job, with Lopetegui’s departure becoming inevitable in recent weeks.

The 40-year-old head coach comes on the back of keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League last season, taking the reins from Scott Parker after the former boss was dismissed following a humiliating 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Worryingly, journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that some players in the Wolves squad were concerned about their futures following Lopetegui’s departure.

One of these could be Goncalo Guedes, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Benfica.

A Bola claims that Wolves and the Portuguese giants have agreed the 26-year-old can leave for the Lisbon outfit again this summer.

And Galetti also claims that Guedes could leave for Benfica as he analyses Wolves’ potential transfer business following the appointment of O’Neil.

What has Galetti said about Wolves?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “After they changed manager from Lopetegui after just nine months on the bench of the Wolves, O'Neil could revolutionise their transfer plans, for sure.

“Also, their Financial Fair Play issues are preventing incoming moves. Guedes could leave for Benfica, who, following the exit of Goncalo Ramos, are looking to re-sign him to have him back.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Wolves this summer?

Unfortunately for Wolves fans, there doesn’t seem to be much room for optimism at Molineux this summer.

The Athletic’s Tim Spiers has claimed on The Totally Football Show (via The Wolfpack) that the West Midlands outfit won’t be spending money before the end of August, with more departures to come.

Imminent sales will likely revolve around winger Daniel Podence and full-back Jonny Castro Otto, though both are unlikely to garner much more than £10m, as per The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Therefore, it feels like Monday’s Premier League opener at Manchester United will be played against the backdrop of uncertainty as Wanderers aim to spring a surprise at Old Trafford.