Wolves have endured a difficult start to the season amid behind-the-scenes chaos.

The Molineux outfit were on the end of a 3-1 defeat at home to Liverpool last weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O’Neil would be dealt a “huge setback” if his side lose at Luton Town this weekend, as journalist Dean Jones reviews the Molineux outfit’s chances of a victory to GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves have endured a tumultuous start to the Premier League campaign this term.

Wolves news – Luton preview

After a hectic summer, the Wolves bosses will be thankful that focus can finally turn to on-pitch matters, with behind-the-scenes chaos dominating the headlines throughout the market. A lack of transfer funds due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules led to the departure of Spanish head coach Julen Lopetegui less than a week before the Premier League season kicked off.

The mutual termination of the 57-year-old head coach’s contract came after the sales of key figures such as Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez, as the club aimed to raise funds to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore had also been allowed to leave at the end of their contracts this summer.

With O’Neil drafted in for the start of the season, Wolves put in a valiant display in a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on the opening weekend before succumbing 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion the following weekend. Victories against Everton and Blackpool in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, respectively, improved the mood amongst supporters before frustrating defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Liverpool. However, there have been positive signs, with Jones claiming to GIVEMESPORT that left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has looked like a new player under O’Neil.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Matheus Nunes - Manchester City £53m Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Famalicao Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Wolves and O’Neil?

Jones says that a loss at the hands of pointless Luton would sour the atmosphere at Molineux and inevitably raise questions over O’Neil’s future so early into his tenure as Wolves head coach. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Luton are going to pick up points at some stage, and you just don't want to be that team that gives them that moment because it will reflect very badly on you. Luton aren’t a team that will ever come out and go at you. They will remain in their half, sit behind the ball and try to hit you on the break or a set piece. “Wolves have to be prepared for that this weekend, or O’Neil will be reeling from the fact that Wolves could hand Luton their first victory of the season. I think Wolves will be okay in this game, and I've got confidence in O’Neil to manage the situation so that they don't become the first victims of Luton. But, if he was to lose, then it’s obviously a huge setback, and you probably would be at the stage where people are starting to wonder what the future holds for him, as ridiculous as that may sound so early into the season.”

Who could start for Wolves against Luton?

Despite losing the game 3-1, Wolves put in an impressive display against an in-form Liverpool side last weekend and could’ve come away with a point on another day. It feels unlikely that O’Neil will change much about the side. However, Santiago Bueno and Toti Gomes will feel they could come in and replace one of Craig Dawson and Max Kilman after the duo have conceded 11 goals in five Premier League outings this term.

Full-backs Nelson Semedo and Ait-Nouri could keep their place in the starting XI, whilst Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are in line to remain in the lineup. Pedro Neto, joint top of the Premier League for assists provided this season (four), and Hwang Hee-chan are expected to support a number nine.

However, who takes that centre-forward place is anyone’s guess, with Matheus Cunha and Fabio Silva struggling to make their mark in front of goal, whilst Sasa Kalajdzic builds up his fitness following an anterior cruciate ligament injury last term.