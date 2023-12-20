Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil has proven pre-season predictions wrong with a solid if unspectacular start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign at Molineux.

The 40-year-old Wolves manager's communication with the media has improved throughout the season, winning fans over and making people eat their words.

Wanderers may make additions in the 2024 winter transfer window, with a winger and striker on the shortlist, while also considering departures to free up cash.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O’Neil has made “many people eat their words” after taking charge at Molineux, as Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi considers the manager's communication with the media.

Wolves had made a solid if unspectacular start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign but remain a comfortable distance from the relegation zone, proving many pre-season predictions wrong.

O’Neil knows that a lot can change in a few weeks, having seen his side endure mixed results over the past month, but hopes his side can continue to pull away from danger. Wanderers could bolster their options during the 2024 winter transfer window, depending on how much revenue they can generate through player sales.

O’Neil’s start to life at Wolves

O’Neil was thrown into an unforgiving situation when appointed Wolves head coach, with the club under pressure to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The Black Country outfit, who finished 13th during the 2022/23 season, had been forced into the mutual termination of Julen Lopetegui’s contract, who felt he couldn’t work for the club under such dire financial straits.

That meant O’Neil took charge less than a week before Wolves’ first Premier League fixture of the season at Manchester United, with the squad still reeling from the departure of their former head coach alongside key figures such as Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Conor Coady.

Wanderers now look set to avoid Financial Fair Play punishment after the club-record sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City ensured they raised £140m in player sales. Despite pre-season predictions of a relegation battle, Wolves sit 13th in the Premier League, ten points above the drop zone before game week 18, which kicks off on 21st December.

Home victories over Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have gained the media’s attention, while away triumphs at Everton and AFC Bournemouth have ensured Wanderers are enjoying a comfortable campaign. Of course, O’Neil will want to arrest the form that has seen Wolves win just one of their last five Premier League fixtures but will feel that the club are in a luxurious position to avoid the drop.

In November, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that O’Neil had won fans over following an appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football in October. However, the 40-year-old head coach still has plenty to prove and hopes to be backed by sporting director Matt Hobbs in the 2024 winter transfer market.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record (19-12-23) Matches 51 Wins 15 Draws 10 Losses 26 Goals For 56 Goals Against 84 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Dave Azzopardi on Gary O’Neil’s time at Wolves

Azzopardi suggests that O’Neil has made fans, himself included, “eat their words” after initial scepticism over his appointment in August. The Talking Wolves presenter believes that the former Bournemouth head coach’s communication with the media has improved throughout the campaign. Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT:

“There's a long way to go still, and things can change quickly, but, me included, I think he's making many people eat their words, to be honest. I think he's learned and grown as a manager. Even in the short time at Wolves, I think he's quickly learning on the job. In terms of how he’s speaking to the media, even from the start of the season to now, he seems to be speaking a lot better. People always seem to be bringing up that Sky Sports appearance, so nationally, many people are also warming to him.”

With the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, O’Neil will be considering which areas of his squad can be improved, with the club still looking to operate on a tight budget to avoid falling foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves could look to make two additions in January with a winger and a striker on the shortlist.

Viktoria Plzen striker Rafiu Durosinmi remains a target for £7m, but the Black Country outfit face serious competition for his signature from Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolves could also consider the permanent or loan departures of Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic and Jonny Castro Otto to free up cash.

Meanwhile, SunSport claims Norwich City turned down a £15m bid from Wolves for winger Jonathan Rowe towards the end of the 2023 summer transfer window. The Canaries are reportedly bracing themselves for more Premier League interest in January, with Aston Villa another club on the scene. Wolves will feel that Rowe would fit their young and hungry policy and will be confident in his ability to transfer his Championship form to the top flight.

O’Neil’s side welcome Chelsea to Molineux on Christmas Eve before making the trip to west London to face Brentford on 27th December. Wolves end 2023 with a difficult home clash with Sean Dyche’s Everton, though they did win the reverse fixture in August courtesy of a late Sasa Kalajdzic winner at Goodison Park.