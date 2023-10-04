Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has faced criticism but proved himself with a stunning victory over Manchester City.

The 40-year-old's appointment at Wolves came just a week before the season started, following Julen Lopetegui's departure.

The Black Country outfit welcome Aston Villa to Molinuex in a West Midlands derby on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil is “doing well” despite previously being labelled a “glorified PE teacher” at Molineux, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the internal view ahead of their West Midlands derby with Aston Villa this weekend.

Wolves come into the game off the back of a stunning 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend.

Wolves news – Gary O’Neil

It’s been a rollercoaster time in charge for O’Neil at Wolves so far, drafted into the role of head coach in acrimonious circumstances. Wanderers were readying for a campaign under the stewardship of Julen Lopetegui. However, the Spaniard’s frustration at the club’s lack of movement in the transfer market led to the 57-year-old seeking a mutual termination of his contract.

Therefore, O’Neil was appointed less than a week before the club’s opening game of the season. His side were unfortunate to lose their first game of the campaign 1-0 at Manchester United, having had a penalty shout refuted incorrectly in the last minutes of stoppage time. A 4-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion raised concern before a pressure-relieving 1-0 win at Everton, followed by a 5-0 hammering of Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup, eased the tension.

Defeats against Crystal Palace and Liverpool in September were followed by a disappointing showing in a 1-1 draw at Luton Town before the Black Country outfit sacrificed a 2-0 lead at Championship outfit Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup third round last week.

The Luton and Ipswich results ramped up the criticism of O’Neil, with some sections of the Wolves fanbase wanting him replaced already after Jones had told GIVEMESPORT that failure to win at the former would be a setback for the former Bournemouth manager.

However, the 40-year-old responded with a magnificent 2-1 victory at home to Manchester City last weekend, having changed to a five-at-the-back system, with Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan breaking at pace. The former two played a huge part in the success. Neto’s cross was inadvertently turned into the back of the net by City centre-back Ruben Dias before Hwang secured the points with a second-half strike after Julian Alvarez had levelled for the treble holders.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record Matches 41 Wins 12 Draws 7 Lossess 22 Goals For 43 Goals Against 68 Stats according to the Premier League official website

Wolves will be optimistic heading into Aston Villa clash – Dean Jones

Jones has compared O’Neil’s “glorified PE teacher” heckles to that of England manager Gareth Southgate, who he believes has served the role of Three Lions boss well. The journalist has suggested Wolves will be optimistic ahead of their meeting with in-form Aston Villa at Molineux on Sunday. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Glorified PE teacher seems to serve people pretty well. That’s what Southgate was called as England manager, and he's doing alright if you look at his record over his time there. So, if O’Neil is labelled as such, he should probably just take it with a wry smile, keep calm and carry on because I think he's putting the pieces in place for a decent season here for Wolves. “I actually think they'll go into the weekend’s game, which is a huge one for them, reasonably optimistic now. I think they'll feel they can go and cause another upset and produce a big result in their season. So, I think O’Neil deserves massive credit for how Wolves made the most of an afternoon when Man City were just about there for the taking. He’s doing well.”

What next for Wolves and O’Neil?

Wolves’ next few games could prove season-defining, with an important West Midlands derby clash already the focus despite last weekend’s stunning victory over Manchester City. O’Neil will be keen to preserve Wanderers' impressive recent record against the Villans, which includes a 1-0 victory that ensured the club’s Premier League survival towards the end of last season.

The London-born head coach returns to former club Bournemouth after the season’s second international break on 21st October. The Cherries have been struggling thus far, and O’Neil will be keen for Wolves to pull away from the relegation scrap with a victory on the south coast. If Wolves are to avoid the drop into the Championship come the end of the season, they must begin to win games against sides below them in the table.

Wolves round off October with a challenging home clash against Newcastle United on 28th October, hoping to go into the game following three consecutive victories. However, the focus will be on Aston Villa’s visit to Molineux this weekend as O’Neil looks to inspire another impressive victory.