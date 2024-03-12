Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers must offer Gary O'Neil a new contract to avoid losing their head coach at Molineux.

The 40-year-old has become a fan favourite after initial scepticism over his appointment.

Wolves could be preparing for Pedro Neto's exit ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman Jeff Shi must offer Gary O’Neil a new contract or risk losing their head coach at Molineux, as journalist Dean Jones considers the likelihood of him winning the Premier League’s Manager of the Season award.

O’Neil has enjoyed an excellent first two-thirds of the season at Wolves, guiding the Black Country outfit into the top half of the Premier League and an FA Cup quarter-final despite pre-season predictions of a relegation battle.

Wanderers hope their current head coach will commit his long-term future to the club after replacing Julen Lopetegui at the helm of the side in August 2023. O’Neil may have piqued the interest of several Premier League clubs. Still, his entire focus will be ensuring Wolves enjoy a solid end to the season in both league and cup competitions.

O’Neil’s stunning first season at Wolves

Wolves fans were unconvinced when the club appointed Gary O’Neil to succeed Julen Lopetegui in August 2023. The latter had left after growing frustrated with Wanderers’ refusal to spend during the 2023 summer transfer window, given their need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Wolves sold key players such as Conor Coady, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Raul Jimenez, whilst Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore departed at the end of their contracts in June 2023, generating a profit of £140m from player sales.

Given their struggles against relegation the previous term, fans and pundits alike had almost written off the squad in pre-season. However, O’Neil has managed to transform a club competing towards the bottom of the Premier League last term to a side with an outside chance of securing qualification for European football.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves fans will have done a 180-degree turn on the 40-year-old, having been unconvinced about his appointment at the start of the season. Before he arrived at Molineux, O’Neil’s CV showed just one season at AFC Bournemouth, compared to the departed Lopetegui, who had managed European giants Real Madrid alongside Sevilla, FC Porto, and the Spanish national team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves have now matched their points tally for the 2022/23 Premier League season (41) in 28 games, with ten matches of the league campaign remaining.

However, sitting ninth in the Premier League with just ten games remaining, Wolves are indebted to the former Liverpool coach. Speaking in an extended interview with the media, sporting director Matt Hobbs has revealed that key conversations will take place with O’Neil over extending his contract at Molineux, which currently runs until the summer of 2027.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record Matches 62 Wins 22 Draws 11 Losses 29 Goals For 77 Goals Against 99

Dean Jones - O’Neil deserves a new contract at Wolves

Jones feels that a new contract for O’Neil would be deserved for the success he has brought to Wolves this term. However, the journalist expects one of Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola or Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta to win the Premier League Manager of the Season award. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“A new contract for O’Neil will be well deserved. I think the Manager of the Year award will be given to whoever wins the title because there will be major narratives around that, whether it’s Klopp, Guardiola, or Arteta lifting the trophy. But outside of that, you would have to say O’Neil has done an immense job and certainly has achieved more than people expected from him. “Wolves have to give him a new deal; otherwise, he will be poached in no time. At the start of the season, fans said they needed to get rid of him, but now I bet they would be gutted if he left.”

Wolves didn’t welcome any signings to the club during the 2024 winter transfer window, hinting they are preparing to bolster O’Neil’s squad this summer. Wanderers have escaped punishment from the Premier League after remaining compliant with the top-flight’s profit and sustainability rules. However, GIVEMESPORT sources have recently revealed (11th March) that Wolves are creating a replacement plan for Pedro Neto, who could leave Molineux this summer.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old could be in the final months of his Wanderers career following his arrival from Braga in the summer of 2019. According to The Telegraph, Manchester City and Liverpool are admirers of Neto, and Wolves are set to demand a fee of upwards of £60m to sanction any sale. Arsenal have also previously set their sights on the Portugal international but will have to pay a hefty price, with the Wolves star under contract at Molineux until 2027.

Stats according to the Premier League's official website , correct as of 12-03-24.