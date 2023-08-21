Wolverhampton Wanderers are in “a pretty depressing place” following the events of the summer transfer window as journalist Dean Jones drops his verdict on what could lie ahead for the Molineux outfit this season.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has been in the role for less than two weeks but will hope for some backing before the transfer window shuts next Friday.

As off-seasons go, Wolves couldn’t have asked for a worse summer transfer window if they tried, with their preparations for the new campaign derailed for various reasons.

Having lost the services of key players such as Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, and Raul Jimenez, the club’s financial situation means they have only been able to welcome two signings on free transfers.

Third-choice goalkeeper Tom King has arrived from Northampton Town, whilst former right-back Matt Doherty returns after spells with Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

To make matters worse, former head coach Julen Lopetegui agreed to a mutual termination of his contract in the week leading up to Wolves’ Premier League opener at Manchester United.

With O’Neil in charge, the ex-Bournemouth manager now has the task of keeping Wanderers in the Premier League amid chaos behind-the-scenes, with the fanbase growing increasingly frustrated.

Whilst the West Midlands outfit put a credible effort in during their 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford, last weekend’s 4-1 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion has rubber-stamped the club’s very real threat of a return to the Championship.

And Jones believes that O’Neil has as big a task in keeping Wolves in the Premier League as he successfully achieved at Bournemouth last season.

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “To be one of the favourites to go down, your manager has just walked out, most of your best players from recent seasons have left, and to know you might only be able to sign someone useful if you sell one of your current assets is a pretty depressing place to be for a Wolves fan.

“They have to have an ‘us against the world’ mentality for anything good to come of the situation. I think O’Neil will seek to create something like that because, currently, everyone is writing them off as relegation fodder.

“He produced a magical turnaround at Bournemouth, and I think this task is every bit as big. There is a longer period of games to get things right. He's got an entire season to turn around this relegation scrap. But, it’s a very strange and worrying time for Wolves.”

What next for Wolves?

Wolves have the chance to get their first points of the season when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday, who are also pointless heading into the weekend’s clash.

Wanderers then welcome League One opposition in Blackpool to Molineux for their second-round Carabao Cup tie, having reached the quarter-finals in last year’s competition.

They then have the remaining week to get any transfer deals over the line, but with the current line of messaging coming out of the club, this appears unlikely.

Following the 1st September window deadline, Wolves are on the road again, this time heading south to take on Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace on 3rd September, as they round off their opening fixtures before the first international break of the season.