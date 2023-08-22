Wolverhampton Wanderers are focused on allowing forward Goncalo Guedes to leave Molineux “in the next few days”, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti namedrops two potential destinations for the attacker this summer.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor has given his verdict over an area Wolves could strengthen in the remainder of the window, whilst journalist Dean Jones has contemplated how Gary O’Neil could approach his job as head coach.

Wolves transfer news – Goncalo Guedes

It’s safe to say that Guedes’ move to Wolverhampton hasn’t worked out for either the player or the club over the past 12 months.

Wolves’ capture of the 26-year-old from Valencia for a fee of over £27m was considered a coup last summer as then-head coach Bruno Lage aimed to build an attacking side competing in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

But the Portugal international never settled in the Black Country, and, despite the appointment of Julen Lopetegui in November 2022, the forward returned to his homeland on a short-term loan with Benfica.

The Benavente-born star has bagged just two goals and provided one assist in 18 appearances for the West Midlands outfit, hinting that Wolves would struggle to get a significant return on the fee they paid 12 months ago.

A further two goals at Benfica in 15 outings won’t have done much to approve the demand for the Wanderers flop, who now finds himself in limbo.

However, Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt said in a press conference last Friday that he would like to re-sign Guedes at the Estadio da Luz this summer.

Asked if he’d like to see Guedes return to the Portuguese giants, Schmidt told reporters (via O Jogo): “It’s an open question. He was a very important player for us. He was unlucky with the injuries. If we get the opportunity, it will be fantastic because he’s a great player.”

Galetti claims that due to Wolves’ financial issues, the club are prioritising the sale of Guedes, who also has late interest from Real Betis.

What has Galetti said about Wolves and Guedes?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Due to Financial Fair Play issues, Wolves are focused on outgoing moves. As previously mentioned, everything is saying that Guedes is on his way to return to Benfica. They are targeting him to replace Goncalo Ramos.

“Real Betis are also trying to explore the margins of entering the race for Guedes, but it seems too late to hijack the deal. So, currently, Wolves are concentrated and focused on this Guedes deal that is on the verge to finish in the next few days.”

Wolves could sign a striker before the transfer window deadline

Onto incomings, and Taylor believes that Wolves could look to sign a striker before next Friday’s transfer deadline as O’Neil aims to add a focal point to his side.

Wanderers sold striker Raul Jimenez to Fulham for £5.5m earlier this summer, looking to raise funds to help the club comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

That leaves O’Neil with Matheus Cunha, Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic as his senior centre-forward options at Molineux, a situation which has caused concern amongst the club’s fanbase.

Last season, Cunha bagged two goals in 17 appearances for Wanderers, whilst Silva was loaned out to Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven, and Kalajdzic recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Wolves had been interested in signing former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of last season, but the Swede eventually left England to join Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

And without a single senior attacking addition at the club, Taylor believes that Wolves need a striker to build around, heading towards the conclusion of the transfer window.

Wolves summer signings Fee Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free

Asked if he’s expecting any late business at Molineux before next Friday’s deadline, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, I am. They're a little light in terms of a centre-forward and focal point they can build around. They lost Jimenez. I know he wasn't quite the same player after his head injury, but I think they need a striker to build around.

“I'm surprised Wolves didn't look at someone like Gyokeres. I know they were linked with him, but I think he would have been a great signing for Wolves and other teams. He could have been an asset to so many clubs like Crystal Palace and West Ham.”

O’Neil hasn’t got an impossible job at Wolves

After the mutual termination of Lopetegui’s contract less than a week before Wolves’ Premier League opener at Manchester United, you could be forgiven for thinking the writing was already on the wall for O’Neil.

So far, Wanderers have made just two free signings to a side which battled relegation for much of last season, with the additions of third-choice goalkeeper Tom King and former right-back Matt Doherty.

Meanwhile, the club has lost the services of several key figures, including last season’s captain and Player of the Season, Ruben Neves, former skipper Conor Coady, alongside Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore and Jimenez.

However, despite losing his first two games on the job, O’Neil’s side threatened to spring a surprise in their trip to Man Utd.

Wolves were the dominant force throughout the tie and suffered a sucker punch when Raphael Varane bagged the opening goal against the run of play, just 15 minutes from time.

Wanderers were then cruelly denied a stoppage-time penalty when VAR adjudged Andre Onana didn’t foul Kalajdzic and Craig Dawson, a decision which Chief Refereeing Officer for PGMOL Howard Webb offered an apology for.

And Jones believes that the nature of the performance at Old Trafford shows that O’Neil could use the Wolves job as a way to build his credibility in the league this season.

"I would not say this is an impossible job for him. I would say it’s almost a perfect chance for him to continue to build credibility in the league. Everyone was expecting Wolves to take a hiding at Old Trafford, and they didn’t. That won’t be the only time that happens, and this is a manager who can galvanise and spark special moments that lead to unexpected performances and results.

“In a way, it will do him a favour if Wolves continue to be written off because there will be a narrative to build around and something to overcome.”