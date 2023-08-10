Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer

He's been compared to Matheus Nunes and described as one of the best players in the Championship

Wolverhampton Wanderers are weighing up a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer at Molineux this summer, as head coach Gary O’Neil aims to bolster his squad heading into the new season.

Wolves have already had to make a managerial change before the Premier League campaign gets underway after previous manager Julen Lopetegui’s contract was mutually terminated.

One of the reasons for Lopetegui’s departure was Wolves’ failure to secure their top targets across the summer transfer window.

Wolves put in two bids for Bristol City’s Alex Scott this summer and were pushed back both times, with the latter offer worth £20m.

However, it’s reported that AFC Bournemouth are in advanced talks with the Robins over a £25m deal for last season’s Championship Young Player of the Season.

At the same time, The Sun has claimed that Wolves are competing with Celtic to sign Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle on a season-long loan, as technical director Matt Hobbs aims to bolster Wanderers’ options in midfield.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves have been “admiring” Hamer “from afar”, but complications could prevent a deal from taking place.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Hamer?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The centre of the park is somewhere Wolves should be shopping, but there are frustrations around this and is part of why Lopetegui was wondering what he could do with this team.

“They have shown their liking for Scott, but beyond that, they should also be looking more seriously at Hamer, whom they have been admiring from afar, I am told. To me, his value in this market seems golden, but maybe it’s still too much to expect from Wolves as they iron out their current problems. There is also some doubt around him being a guaranteed success as they need players that fit into the Premier League seamlessly.

“Tommy Doyle at Man City has also been mentioned, and I believe it remains the case that they are waiting to see if that can become more active."

After Jones' transfer update, two journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with their verdicts on what Hamer would bring to O'Neil's Wolves side.

Ryan Taylor - Hamer is comparable to Nunes and would improve Wolves’ spine

Wolves are in desperate need of adding to their spine, having been left limited in options following several departures in midfield as well as the back and frontline this summer.

Captain Ruben Neves has been sold to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal for a club record £47m, whilst midfield partner Joao Moutinho departed at the end of his contract.

Centre-backs Conor Coady and Nathan Collins have left for Leicester City and Brentford, respectively, whilst Mexico striker Raul Jimenez joined Fulham in a £5.5m deal last month.

So far, Wolves have failed to replace any of those departed, though may argue that Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes, signed in January, arrived as pre-emptive replacements for Moutinho and Neves.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Hamer is a player in the vein of 24-year-old Matheus Nunes and could be an “explosive” addition to a “very flimsy” squad.

He said: “They need more mobility and quality in there. Hamer is a bit of a Matheus Nunes and an explosive player that can affect the game in moments. That’s a key area where Wolves need to strengthen.

“I've looked at their squad on paper, and it's very flimsy. There's not much of a spine there anymore, which is something we've associated with Wolves for ages when they had Conor Coady, Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Rui Patricio. But now they look like a soft touch, and Hamer would be a signing that helps that factor.”

O'Neil will be keen to add to his spine before the window's closure at the beginning of next month, and Hamer could prove to be an ideal long-term option, coming with a solid amount of experience, having made over 130 appearances in a Coventry shirt.

Sam Rourke – Hamer is an ‘industrious’ all-round midfielder ‘perfectly suited to the English game’

Key to Wolves’ transfer policy since January has been their desire to buy young and hungry players alongside individuals who already have experience in the English game.

Whilst yet to play in the Premier League, Hamer has proven himself as an astute performer in the Championship and played a massive role in Coventry's run to the play-off final last season.

The former Netherlands U20 international produced 21 goal contributions in 45 appearances and has already provided one assist in Coventry’s first Championship game this term.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old also made 2.6 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game during the last campaign, according to WhoScored, indicating that he is an all-round midfielder.

And Football League World journalist Sam Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT it’s no surprise to see Wolves weigh up a move for Hamer, who could be the ideal addition in the middle of the park.

He said: "Hamer is undoubtedly one of the Championship's best players, and it's certainly no surprise to see a real clamour for his signature.

“The 26-year-old was a crucial cog in Mark Robins' Coventry side last season that valiantly made their way to the Championship play-off final, only to lose at the hands of Luton Town.

“It's no surprise to see a team like Wolves weigh up a move for the Brazil-born midfielder with his defensive and offensive attributes perfectly suited to the English game.

With nine goals and ten assists in the Championship last term, Hamer was influential in his goalscoring contributions, but his defensive capabilities stood out just as much.

“Hamer is industrious, hard-working, and isn’t afraid to get stuck in when needed. He would add a real bite to Wolves' midfield and looks like a solid replacement for Ruben Neves.”

“On top of that, the player has a superb passing skill set which is another string to his bow, and I can see him adapting to the demands and rigours of Premier League football with ease."

Having displayed his qualities as an all-round midfielder in the second-tier, Hamer would be an exciting addition and would give the Wolves faithful some hope of remaining in the Premier League beyond the end of this season.

However, after a summer of turmoil at Molineux, it remains to be seen whether Hamer would be happy to make the move to Molineux during the transfer window.