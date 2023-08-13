Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are struggling in the transfer window and are looking for cut-price deals due to financial constraints.

Journalist Ryan Taylor believes that Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer would have been a fantastic signing for Wolves and a £15m fee would have been a bargain.

Wolves need to make astute signings if they want to avoid relegation and there are rumors linking them to players such as Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could have snatched an “absolute bargain” in Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer at Molineux, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor drops a claim on his transfer fee to GIVEMESPORT.

New head coach Gary O'Neil hopes to be backed by the Wolves hierarchy ahead of 1st September's transfer window deadline

Wolves transfer news – Latest

It’s been a difficult transfer window for Wolves this summer, with the club having only made two free-agent signings whilst losing some of their most important players and manager.

Burdened by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Wolves are left scratching around the market for cut-price deals, whilst former head coach Julen Lopetegui left his post earlier this week, with O'Neil taking the reins.

On transfers, third-choice goalkeeper Tom King arrives at Molineux fresh from winning promotion from League Two with Northampton Town, whilst former right-back Matt Doherty returns to Wolverhampton after leaving Atletico Madrid this summer.

Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore have seen their obligated moves sealed as Wanderers aim to add more faces to Lopetegui’s squad.

Meanwhile, last season’s skipper Ruben Neves has been allowed to leave after six years at Molineux, bringing in a club record transfer fee of £47m as he joins Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal, whilst players including Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore have also departed.

Taylor believed that a signing like Coventry’s Hamer was the kind of player Wolves needed after seeing Burnley have a bid rejected for his services earlier this summer, as per TEAMtalk, but he has since joined Sheffield United.

And the Daily Express journalist believes a fee of around £15m would represent an “absolute bargain” for the 26-year-old.

What has Taylor said about Wolves and Hamer?

Asked if midfield was a key area for Wolves to strengthen this summer, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Absolutely. I hadn't quite thought of the prospect of someone like Hamer joining Wolves, but I think that's the kind of player they needed. I think he would have been a brilliant signing.

“I think Mark Robins spoke publicly about how they rejected bids already this summer from Premier League teams. I think that was from Burnley.

“But that was probably a swap deal package. I think Hamer being available for £15m, to me is an absolute bargain.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Wolves this summer?

There have been several distractions behind-the-scenes at Molineux, which haven't helped the side prepare for next Monday’s Premier League opener at Manchester United.

The priority on the club’s to-do list should be to make some astute signings, if they are to avoid a return to the Championship for the first time since 2018.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves had seen Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire as their replacement for Max Kilman after the latter attracted a £30m bid from Serie A champions Napoli last month, however the former is now likely to join West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Italian reporter Rudy Galetti has told GMS that Wanderers are monitoring the situation of VfB Stuttgart and Greece centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos alongside West Ham United and Napoli.