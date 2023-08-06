Wolverhampton Wanderers have looked at Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire as an alternative to Max Kilman at Molineux, but may struggle to strike a deal for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui hopes to bolster his squad as he aims to steer the club away from a second consecutive relegation battle.

Wolves transfer news – Harry Maguire

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel back in June, Jacobs revealed that Maguire was on Wolves’ radar, with Kilman targeted by several clubs across Europe.

“Even though he has not had as good a season this season as the season before, Kilman is being looked at by a variety of clubs, so Wolves could lose a centre-back, and that might open the possibility later in the window for them to look at a player like Maguire. He is on their radar as well. There are going to be offers for Maguire,” said Jacobs.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that Everton have leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the race to sign the 30-year-old, recently stripped of the captaincy at Man Utd.

And according to reports in Italy, Napoli are looking at the possibility of signing Kilman on loan with an obligation to buy next summer, having seen a bid in the region of £30m rejected by Wolves for his services last month.

Therefore, it could be feasible to see Wolves follow up on their interest in Maguire should Kilman head for Italy before the window closes.

However, Jacobs claims that Wolves’ financial situation could prevent them from signing the £40m rated centre-back, once dubbed a “proven professional” by former Man Utd star Teddy Sheringham.

What has Jacobs said about Wolves and Maguire?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think West Ham didn't want to go up to that £35m-£40m mark. I was told earlier in the window that Wolves were considering Maguire if Max Kilman left. There was a rejected offer from Napoli [for Kilman]. So, at the moment, they're not moving. And Wolves are struggling a little bit with finances as well. So again, I don't think they will be able to get to £40m, but the interest was genuine.

“Whereas, with Spurs and Chelsea, we heard links, but nothing was ever concrete there. It was more leaning on speculation than necessarily reality. Spurs are very close to signing Mickey Van de Ven at the time of recording, and Chelsea have brought in Disasi after the injury to Wesley Fofana. That tells you that Maguire was not the depth player they were looking for.”

What next for Wolves this summer?

Wolves’ priority this summer has been to raise funds through player sales to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

And according to the Daily Mirror, Wanderers head coach Julen Lopetegui is considering his position in the Molineux dugout after becoming increasingly frustrated with the club’s lack of activity in the market, having signed just two free agents.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Wolves may have to consider offers for Mathues Nunes and Pedro Neto should they receive them, whilst Daniel Podence could be the next player out of the door.

On incomings, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GMS that Wolves have made contact with Real Betis over the potential of signing midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who could act as a replacement for Joao Moutinho or Ruben Neves.