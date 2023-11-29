Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva's future at Molineux looks uncertain, with head coach Gary O'Neil using him sparingly during the 2023/24 season.

The Portugal U21 international has struggled to live up to expectations at Wolves, bagging just five goals in over three years in the Black Country.

Wanderers have been linked with a £2m move for AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, alongside an international Premier League shot-stopper heading into the 2024 winter transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be making a heavy loss on striker Fabio Silva when he eventually leaves Molineux, as Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi drops his verdict on the centre-forward’s future.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil has used the striker sparingly in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign, hinting that the young starlet could see his future in the Black Country end soon.

Silva has struggled to develop into a Premier League-level forward since he arrived from Portugal during the 2020 summer transfer window. Wolves hoped that the striker would become one of Europe’s leading attackers, but that has failed to come to fruition.

Silva’s disappointing spell at Molineux

Much was made of Wolves’ decision to sign Silva for a then club-record fee of £35m in September 2020. The teenager had gradually found opportunities for himself in FC Porto’s first team across the 2019/20 season before switching to Molineux at the end of the campaign.

Silva’s signing was made after then-Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo had implored Fosun to increase the depth in his squad following their second consecutive seventh-placed Premier League finish and recent Europa League quarter-final defeat at the hands of Sevilla. The Portugal U21 international was thrown into the limelight just two months after his arrival following a fractured skull injury suffered by striker Raul Jimenez in November 2020.

Silva was chosen to lead the line in a season where Wolves struggled to get going in front of goal, but still hit four goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances in his debut campaign. However, following Nuno’s departure in May 2021, Bruno Lage could not get the best out of the youngster and shipped him out on loan to Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven for the 2022/23 campaign.

22 goal contributions away from Molineux increased expectations that Silva could return and make an impact in Wolves colours. But the 2023/24 campaign has seen Silva fail to register a Premier League goal and slip down the pecking order behind Matheus Cunha and Sasa Kalajdzic. Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT (21st October) that he doesn’t believe Silva’s career at Wolves will last much longer and that he could be loaned out during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Fabio Silva - season-by-season stats since 2020/21 (28-11-23) Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 (Wolves) 36 4 3 3 2021-22 (Wolves) 26 0 3 2 2022-23 (Anderlecht & PSV) 51 16 6 9 2023-24 (Wolves) 10 1 0 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dave Azzopardi on Silva

Azzopardi suggests that if Wolves were to sign another striker in January, Silva could drop to fourth in the pecking order at Molineux, restricting his minutes even further. The Talking Wolves presenter suggests the centre-forward needs to move on and could potentially have a successful career in Europe. Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT:

“If you bring in another striker, he’d be third or even fourth choice, so I think he's got to move on. Do I think Wolves will get the money they paid for him? Absolutely not. But that's why it’s up to Wolves now. Do they get him out and loan and hope he hits some form and increases value, or do they just try to cash in now? But unfortunately, I think they will be making a heavy loss on him now. I think he's a good footballer, but for whatever reason, it just hasn't worked for him in England. I think he will have a successful career in Europe, but let’s wait and see.”

Wolves transfer news

With the winter transfer window approaching in the next few weeks, Wolves will have to consider their stance on Silva’s future. The 21-year-old’s deal expires in the summer of 2026, meaning that Wanderers still hold the cards regarding transfer offers. However, the longer Silva goes without regular minutes, the more his transfer value decreases heading into the markets of 2024.

According to The Telegraph, O’Neil hopes to sign a number nine in the winter transfer window. This could prove that Silva has no future at Wolves, given he’s already third in the pecking order before any fresh additions in the new year.

Meanwhile, Express & Star reporter Liam Keen claims that the Black Country outfit are exploring a £2m deal to sign young goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro. The 19-year-old is tied to Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar, who are keen to extend his contract at the Dutch outfit beyond its expiry in the summer of 2026.

However, Belgian outfit Anderlecht are also interested in the teenage shot-stopper, who was part of the Netherlands U21 squad in their U21 Euro qualifiers against Sweden U21 earlier in November. Meanwhile, the Daily Star claims that Wolves are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan with the obligation to buy during the winter transfer window if £35m stopper Jose Sa ups sticks for Saudi Arabia.