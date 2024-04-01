Highlights Matheus Cunha will make a return to the Wolverhampton Wanderers match-day squad to face Burnley on Tuesday evening.

Cunha has been out for six games after suffering a significant hamstring injury against Brentford in February.

Head coach Gary O'Neil has praised the forward's progress, revealing he's ahead of schedule and eager to play.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha will 'definitely' return to the club's match-day squad that will travel to Burnley on Tuesday evening, as revealed by Express & Star journalist Liam Keen.

Wolves have enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 season but could see their Premier League campaign derailed in the final weeks of this term, after a spate of injuries to their forward line.

Head coach Gary O'Neil chose not to risk Cunha in Wanderers' 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa on 30th March, opting to leave him out of the squad entirely ahead of this week's trip to Turf Moor. Cunha was enjoying an excellent campaign before suffering a muscle injury in February.

Cunha will return to Wolves' match-day squad

The forward has missed the last six games

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wolves' trip to Burnley on Tuesday, Gary O'Neil confirmed that Matheus Cunha would return to his side's match-day squad. Cunha has been absent for the last six games after suffering a significant hamstring injury in Wanderers' 2-0 Premier League defeat at the hands of Brentford on 10th February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha has registered 14 goal contributions in 24 Premier League appearances throughout the 2023/24 season.

O'Neil has revealed Cunha phoned him multiple times expressing his desire to play ahead of the Aston Villa clash, but chose not to risk the forward. However, the 24-year-old will be back in the squad at Turf Moor on Tuesday:

"I think we'll see him on Tuesday, and he'll definitely be in the match-day squad. He's miles ahead of schedule. When the scan results came through after the injury it was expected to be 10–12 weeks, and it's just over seven, and he's doing absolutely everything. "He was knocking my door down to be involved in the Aston Villa game, but we had to make sure it was right for him. We've had some setbacks already this season from injuries. You have medical information that tells us he shouldn't quite be ready yet, and then we have Matheus Cunha who looks ready and tells me he's ready. He rang me about four times this week, at 9.30pm or 10pm telling me how ready he is, but I want to help him because we need to make sure we tick off enough boxes. He did a great session on the grass on Friday, and he was able to test his hamstring, which puts him in a great spot for Tuesday night and into next Saturday."

Wolves team news ahead of Burnley trip

Cunha could be joined in his return by Craig Dawson

O'Neil has also revealed that Craig Dawson could be fit to return to the squad ahead of Wolves' trip to Burnley on Tuesday evening. The 33-year-old has been absent with a groin injury since Wanderers' 2-1 victory over Fulham on 9th March. O'Neil says that the experienced defender took part in an individual session last weekend and could be involved at Turf Moor.

However, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will not be fit for this week's trip north after suffering a knee injury in the aforementioned victory against Fulham. The 40-year-old head coach admitted the Frenchman isn't 'anywhere near' which implies that he could be absent for a few more weeks yet.

