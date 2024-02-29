Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers would be handed a "real boost" if Matheus Cunha returned from injury at Molineux "sooner than expected".

Wolves' attacking trio of Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, and Pedro Neto have been crucial this season, with the former bagging 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Gary O'Neil's appointment as head coach has made a positive impact with Wanderers in contention for European qualification, whilst they await an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Coventry City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha’s eventual return from injury will be a “real boost”, as journalist Dean Jones suggests the attacker will be desperate to retain his pre-setback momentum at Molineux.

Wolves have enjoyed a brilliant 2023/24 campaign, largely down to their attacking frontline of Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto in the final third.

Head coach Gary O’Neil has earned plaudits for getting the best out of the current squad as Wanderers look to secure a top-half Premier League finish despite pre-season relegation concerns. Cunha was enjoying a fantastic run of goalscoring form before sustaining a hamstring injury on 11th February, which has ruled him out of action over the last few weeks.

Cunha’s fantastic 2023/24 season with Wolves

Wolves confirmed the club-record signing of Cunha in the days leading up to the opening of the 2023 winter transfer window. The 24-year-old arrived on an initial loan from Atletico Madrid, with Wanderers obligated to buy the forward in a deal worth £43m at the end of the 2022/23 season. Cunha’s first half-season at Wolves didn’t set the pulses raising for what was to come, as the South American bagged two goals before the end of the campaign, as Julen Lopetegui’s side scraped Premier League survival via a 13th-placed finish.

A tumultuous 2023 summer transfer window saw Wolves generate £140m in player sales to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, resulting in Lopetegui’s departure and the appointment of O’Neil. The 40-year-old has brought the best out of Wolves attacking trio of Cunha, Hwang, and Neto, with the former scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists this season. The Brazil international’s campaign highlights include bagging a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory at Chelsea on 4th February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha is currently enjoying his most productive season in front of goal to date surpassing the ten goals he scored at FC Sion during the 2017/18 campaign.

However, Cunha suffered a “significant injury” to his hamstring the following weekend, which could rule him out of action until the March international break. Speaking to the media on 22nd February, O’Neil confirmed that he hoped Cunha would be back at the end of March, with Wolves travelling to Aston Villa on the 30th.

Matheus Cunha - stats vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.25 1st Goals 9 2nd Assists 6 =2nd Shots per game 2.5 1st Dribbles per game 2.2 1st Fouled per game 1.5 1st

Dean Jones - Cunha has been a ‘key player’ for Wolves this season

Jones believes it would be a significant boost for Wolves if they could get a fully fit Cunha back in action sooner than expected. However, the journalist has hinted that Wanderers will want to avoid rushing him back, having won the following three matches in his absence. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's been a decent season for Wolves. Interestingly, they've won the three matches that Cunha has missed recently. There doesn't seem to be a need to rush him back into the side. I think that might be the most significant positive of all right now. But of course, he has been a key player this season, and he'll want to return as soon as possible so that he has a chance of retaining some of the momentum he had built before his injury. “He scored that hat trick against Chelsea and is a brilliant player. It could be a real boost for Wolves if they can get a fully fit version of Cunha back sooner than expected because it looks like they're going to be well clear of the relegation threat that was posed coming into this season.”

Despite Wolves' joy at their 1-0 FA Cup Fifth Round triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion on 28th January, supporters were concerned after Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes and Hwang each went down with injury. The trio had been struggling throughout the second period. Speaking after the game, O’Neil confirmed that Lemina is not expected to face a period on the sidelines, having received a kick, which is settling down.

The ex-AFC Bournemouth head coach would also confirm that Gomes was suffering from cramp rather than a potential injury. However, O’Neil would confirm that Hwang ‘felt something in his hamstring’ but admitted that it doesn’t look as serious as Cunha’s.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th February) that Wolves fans will have done a 180-degree turn on their opinion on O’Neil after eyebrows were raised following his appointment. The former Liverpool coach currently has Wolves in contention for European qualification next term and is one step away from guiding the side to Wembley, with a home quarter-final against Coventry City to come on the weekend commencing 16th March.

All stats according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 29-02-24.