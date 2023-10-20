Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's return from suspension will be a massive boost for the Molineux outfit.

The Frenchman has served his three-game ban after being shown a straight red card for violent conduct at Luton Town last month.

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil has a decision to make, with the midfielder available for Saturday's trip to AFC Bournemouth.

Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi provides GIVEMESPORT with his chances of returning to the starting lineup.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil hopes the summer signing can replicate the form he showed on his debut against Liverpool before receiving a three-match suspension in the following game at Luton Town. The Black Country side head south to AFC Bournemouth this weekend, hoping to pull further away from the Premier League’s relegation zone. The fixture could have added spice with O’Neil returning to his former employers at the Vitality Stadium.

Bellegarde in line for a return this weekend

Wolves announced the signing of Strasbourg midfielder Bellegarde in the final hour of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old signed for the club for nearly £13m. Wanderers had been in talks with the Ligue 1 outfit over a late move before flying officials to France to complete the transfer in the late stages.

O’Neil will have been relieved to have been provided with another midfielder, having lost the services of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Matheus Nunes throughout the summer. Departures for the former duo were expected, with an ageing Moutinho leaving at the expiry of his contract, whilst the club were eager to cash in on Neves before his contract expired 12 months later. Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal stumped up £47m to secure the 26-year-old’s signature, who left Molineux after six years of service.

However, Nunes’ departure late in the window had caused a stir. The 25-year-old went on strike and refused to train after Wolves turned down an initial £47m offer for his services. Nunes eventually sealed his £53m move to the Etihad Stadium, with City youngster Tommy Doyle heading the other way in a separate deal.

With Bellegarde arriving at the end of the window, Wolves seemed to have directly replaced Nunes. The former France U21 international made an impressive start to his Wanderers career in his debut against Liverpool, picking up the ball from deep and not being afraid to run at the Reds defence. However, a red card for violent conduct against Tom Lockyer in the following weekend’s draw at Luton ruled the midfielder out for three games.

Despite a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Ipswich Town, Wolves coped well in the marquee signing’s absence, securing a stunning 2-1 victory over Manchester City before holding high-flyers Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw. Journalist Dean Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Bellegarde could be a great signing at Molineux after his impressive display against Liverpool.

Jean Ricner-Bellegarde - season-by-season stats since 2019/20 Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019-20 (Strasbourg) 30 1 1 2 0 2020-21 (Strasbourg) 36 1 1 3 0 2021-22 (Strasbourg) 38 2 3 5 0 2022-23 (Strasbourg) 31 2 9 5 0 2023-24 (Strasbourg & Wolves) 5 2 2 2 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Azzopardi believes Bellegarde will “quickly” force his way back into O’Neil’s starting lineup, having served his three-game suspension. The Talking Wolves presenter is “really excited” to see how the midfielder progresses at Molineux. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think he'll quickly force his way back into the starting lineup after suspension. He looks like a talented player and started the season brightly at Strasbourg before we signed him. He got a few goals and assists over there. I think he's a player that's quite flexible and versatile. He can play centrally, out wide and as a number ten. So, I'm really excited to see how he can get on, and I think it was an excellent piece of business. Hopefully, that's the sort of business we'll see from Wolves from now on.”

Wolves transfer news

According to Express & Star reporter Liam Keen, South African midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng is on trial with Wolves. The 18-year-old plays for Orlando Pirates but has travelled to Wolverhampton for a trial, where he will join up with the U21 side.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Salernitana president Danilo Iervolino has stated that Boulaye Dia will remain with the Serie A outfit after interest from Wolves. The Black Country outfit had enraged the club’s sporting director, Morgan De Sanctis, with their pursuit of Dia towards the window’s end. Speaking to the media after the window, De Sanctis said:

“I will say that I, the President and all of Salernitana, will not forget what Wolverhampton did. Dia was not called up because, in his attitude, he showed that he is not ready to play against Lecce. You can interpret that however you wish. That game will be a battle, and we need people prepared to battle with us. His attitude seemed to be going in the opposite direction.”

Despite Salernitana’s attitude towards selling Dia, Wolves could try again in the winter transfer market if the striker desires a switch to Molineux.

