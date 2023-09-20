Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers could have made an excellent signing in a £13m addition at Molineux.

The star made his debut in last weekend's 3-1 defeat at home to Liverpool.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves side travel to Luton Town this weekend, aiming to get their second win of the Premier League campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ signing of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde “really could prove to be a great one” at Molineux, as journalist Dean Jones reflects with GIVEMESPORT on the player’s response to head coach Gary O’Neil’s praise.

The Wolves midfielder made his debut in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Wolves news – Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

It was a tumultuous summer for Wolves, who lost the services of several top players and saw ex-manager Julen Lopetegui depart less than a week before the beginning of the season. Heading into the window’s final days, the Wanderers had signed just two players on free transfers, in goalkeeper Tom King and right-back Matt Doherty.

Issues surrounding the club’s compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules forced Fosun’s hand, meaning they had to cash in on some of their top talent before bringing in reinforcements for the squad. Last season’s captain, Ruben Neves, departed for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal in what was a then club-record fee of £47m in June, whilst Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore were allowed to leave at the expiry of their contracts.

Skipper Conor Coady and Republic of Ireland centre-back Nathan Collins signed for Leicester City and Brentford, respectively, whilst striker Raul Jimenez left for Fulham. However, Matheus Nunes’ £53m club-record sale to Manchester City allowed Wolves to move in the market.

Enso Gonzalez, Santiago Bueno and Tommy Doyle arrived on the penultimate day of the transfer window. But on Deadline Day, Wolves made their final move of the market, welcoming Bellegarde from Strasbourg in a deal worth close to £13m. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves were also interested in teammate Habib Diarra but couldn’t sanction a move before the transfer deadline.

Speaking about Bellegarde’s first week of training leading up to last weekend’s clash with Liverpool, O’Neil praised the 25-year-old’s attitude (via the Express & Star):

“He’s been excellent in training, very, very good. His approach, work ethic, and how well he understands what you ask have been good. And there’s no fuss. He never questions what’s asked of him, and he has a really good understanding of it and is willing to do it until you blow the whistle and tell him to stop. “He has a fantastic attitude, quality and athleticism. It’s a step up into the Premier League, but we’re excited to see how well and quickly he can adjust and have an impact.”

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - vs current Wolves Premier League squad 2023/24 Ouptut Squad rank Average rating 6.53 10th Key passes per game 1 =3rd Pass success rate 85% 7th Dribbles per game 2 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about Wolves and Bellegarde?

After receiving a standing ovation following his debut against Liverpool, Jones believes Bellegarde is helped by knowing he has the manager’s backing. The journalist also suggests the signing of the Frenchman could prove to be an excellent addition despite barely hitting the radar. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“O’Neil said going into the Liverpool game that he’d found him to be an excellent player in how he has applied himself to the project and reflected in that performance against Liverpool. We saw the faith in him was there, and I think it helps the player to know that he's got his manager’s belief. When players make these transfers of around under £20m, they barely hit the radar now. But this is a no-fuss transfer that really could prove to be a great one.”

What role could Bellegarde play in O’Neil’s starting XI?

Judging by his first showing in a Wolves shirt, Bellegarde could undertake an advanced midfield role in O’Neil’s side, joining the play between the centre of the park and the attack. The former France U21 international could replicate the role Nunes undertook in the Wolves side during his season at Molineux and be trusted to be the ball carrier due to his impressive dribbling ability and tendency to break at speed.

What next for Wolves and Bellegarde?

Wolves are under pressure to pick up wins, having been the victors in just one Premier League clash out of five, beating fellow strugglers Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park last month. O’Neil’s side have endured a tough start to the campaign, having already faced Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool this term. But this weekend’s clash against pointless Luton Town represents a fantastic opportunity for O’Neil to pick up the season’s second league victory.

Next Tuesday, Wolves travel to Ipswich Town in their third-round Carabao Cup tie before the following weekend sees reigning treble-winners Manchester City visit Molineux. The Black Country giants welcome West Midlands rivals Aston Villa on 8th October, looking to earn the local bragging rights in the campaign’s early stages.