Wolverhampton Wanderers would need to commit a “huge level of investment” to sign an attacking star at Molineux this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui hopes to bolster his Wolves squad during the transfer window, looking to avoid a second consecutive relegation battle.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

It’s been a slow start to the transfer window for Wolves, having failed to set the market alight with their dealings thus far.

Northampton Town goalkeeper Tom King has arrived as back-up to Jose Sa and Daniel Bentley as well as former Wolves star and free-agent Matt Doherty, who left for Tottenham Hotspur three years ago.

After bagging just 31 Premier League goals last term, Wolves were ranked as the division’s lowest scorers, indicating that attacking reinforcements could be the order of the day for Lopetegui.

However, with a month-and-a-half of the transfer window remaining, zero senior forward additions have been signed, hinting that the Spanish head coach is not overly concerned about the lack of production in front of goal.

But according to a report in Marca last month, Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix was willing to move to a lower-end Premier League club to secure first-team football in the top flight, with Wolves earmarked as a potential destination.

The £250,000 per-week attacker would be a massive coup for Wanderers, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, having fallen out with Atletico head coach Diego Simeone.

Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that a Wolves move for Felix would be “difficult”, given the £113m signing has been admired by Champions League-level clubs in recent months.

And the transfer insider doesn’t feel that a move for a striker is an “absolute priority” and questions how Wolves would be able to afford a player in the calibre of Felix.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Felix?

Speaking about Wolves’ hunt for attacking additions, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They have got striker options. I don't currently feel like it's an absolute priority to do that. But I think by the end of this transfer window, they will have brought in another forward. I'm mostly intrigued by the level of that forward and who it is.

“They’re being linked with Joao Felix currently. Joao Felix comes with a huge level of investment, even if it's just wages, in fact, so heavy that other Premier League clubs who have better financial statuses than Wolves can't afford it. So, I don't know how they would get to something like that.”

Who else could Wolves sign this summer?

Links to forwards have been sparse for Wolves, hinting Lopetegui is focused on bolstering other areas this summer.

According to Football Insider, Wolves could complete the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland centre-back Nico Elvedi for a fee of £7.7m after a breakthrough in talks.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph’s John Percy reports Wolves have had an offer worth more than £20m turned down by Bristol City for 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott.

However, the West Midlands outfit could make another bid as they edge closer towards last season’s Championship Young Player of the Season’s asking price of £25m.