Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Jonny Castro Otto looks set to leave Molineux in 2024 after a 'training ground incident' resulted in him missing the Molineux outfit's trip to Arsenal on 2nd December.

Gary O'Neil has tended to utilise Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri as his first choice wing-backs for the Black Country outfit during the 2023/24 season.

Wolves could be in the market for a centre-forward during the 2024 winter transfer window after missing out on Rafiu Durosinmi.

Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Jonny Castro Otto will attract interest from either a Premier League or La Liga outfit, as transfer insider Dean Jones questions how many clubs will come in for his services at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil hasn’t utilised the defender as much as the player would have hoped during the 2023/24 campaign and could look to dispense of his services during the 2024 winter transfer market.

Jonny has found regular gametime hard to come by following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, where he struggled for minutes under Julen Lopetegui. Wolves already have depth in right-back and left-back areas of the pitch, hinting that a replacement won’t necessarily compliment Jonny’s departure.

Jonny’s mixed Wolves career

Jonny will look back on his Wolves career with frustration, having initially become a regular member of the side during their most successful spell in recent history under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo. The 29-year-old arrived at Molineux on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2018, following Wanderers’ Championship title-winning campaign of 2017/18.

In January 2019, Wolves turned Jonny’s loan into a permanent deal, having established himself as the clear first-choice option at left wing-back despite being a right-footer. The former Celta Vigo star was signed in a then-club record-equalling £18m deal and signed a contract until the summer of 2023. After helping Wolves achieve two consecutive seventh-placed Premier League finishes during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, Jonny hoped to push on and become one of the continent’s leading full-backs.

However, the former Spain international would suffer damage to his anterior cruciate ligament in Wanderers’ Europa League last-16 victory over Olympiacos in August 2020. After a long road to recovery following surgery, Jonny returned in Wolves’ 0-0 stalemate with Leicester in February 2021. However, two months later, the defender suffered a recurrence of the same injury and would be out until February 2022, with Bruno Lage now in charge at Molineux.

Jonny would remain a regular until the Portuguese head coach’s sacking in October 2022 and found starts under replacement Lopetegui hard to come by. O’Neil prefers Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri in the full-back positions, with Matt Doherty and Hugo Bueno both ahead of the experienced defender in the pecking order.

Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT (26th November) that Jonny’s time at Wolves was over ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window. On 3rd December, Express & Star journalist Liam Keen revealed that the Spaniard didn’t travel to Wolves’ fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium the previous afternoon due to a ‘training ground incident’.

Jonny Castro Otto - Premier League career in numbers (05-12-23) Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2018-19 33 1 2 6 0 2019-20 35 2 2 4 0 2020-21 7 0 0 0 0 2021-22 13 2 0 1 0 2022-23 18 1 0 3 1 2023-24 1 0 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Jonny’s future

Jones believes Jonny’s minutes show the signs of a player who will be made available for a transfer in January, having made just one Premier League appearance during the 2023/24 season. However, the transfer insider isn’t convinced how many teams will be clamouring for his services. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“He’s barely played all season anyway, in about four minutes of Premier League action. That is the sign of a player that will be available in January. How many clubs will be in for him? I'm not sure to be honest. But he’s 29, and he’s versatile. You've got loads of Premier League and La Liga experience as well. So, someone from one of those two divisions will come and take a chance on him.”

Wolves are in the market for a centre-forward

Wolves could look to add a centre-forward to their ranks during the 2024 winter transfer window. According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wanderers were weighing up a £10m move for Rafiu Durosinmi from Viktoria Plzen. The 20-year-old would have fit the age profile the club were looking for, and his price tag would have made the transfer an attractive prospect for the Black Country outfit.

However, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that Durosinmi will now sign a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until the summer of 2028. The deal could cost close to £7m plus add-ons, with Wolves forced to look elsewhere in the new year.

Wolves’ upcoming fixtures

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Nottingham Forest to the West Midlands on 9th December, hoping to replicate something close to their 1-0 victory in the corresponding fixture during the 2022/23 campaign. Wanderers head to the capital for the second time this month and will be welcomed by hosts West Ham United on 17th December.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea head to Molineux on Christmas Eve before Wolves return to the capital to face the Blues’ west London rivals Brentford on 27th December. O’Neil’s side close out 2023 with the visit of Sean Dyche’s Everton to the Black Country, with Wolves having won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Goodison Park in August.