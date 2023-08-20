Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the Molineux outfit’s chances of signing the star with GIVEMESPORT.

Gary O’Neil hopes to strengthen his Wolves squad as they aim to retain their Premier League status come the end of the season.

Wolves transfer news – Josh Brownhill

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are ready to test Burnley’s resolve as they aim to prise away Brownhill.

Clarets manager Vincent Kompany would ideally like to keep the midfielder, but given he has less than a year remaining on his £40,000 per-week contract, a sale is a possibility.

The same outlet claims Wolves have a long-standing interest in Brownhill, and O’Neil is looking closely at the 27-year-old as he looks to add to his squad.

Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough also share an interest in the Burnley star, who signed for the Turf Moor outfit from Bristol City for £9m in January 2020.

Wolves have already missed out on several midfielders this summer, including Coventry City and now Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer who Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor suggested to GIVEMESPORT could have been a bargain for the financially stricken club.

And Jones claims that O’Neil knows Brownhill well from his playing days but indicates the signing won’t be “straightforward.”

What has Jones said about Wolves and Brownhill?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Wolves’ interest in Brownhill is interesting, and while I have seen some fans suggesting that he would likely just be a backup option, I don’t get the feeling that is so much the plan.

“This is a player O’Neil knows well from his playing days, and further than that, he looked into signing him when he was Bournemouth manager.

“When a new manager comes in, he wants to make his mark on the squad, and one way to do that is to add players with a certain character that reflects what you are looking for in the overall squad.

“So, I think it’s an interesting link and makes sense as we see this latest version of Wolves' first-team squad emerge.

“He has been slightly affected by the arrival of Sander Berge at Burnley, but he isn't someone that would shirk a challenge in that sense. He has been an important part of the Burnley squad, and they don’t want him to leave. But I’m told it’s still not going to be quite as straightforward as that and to keep an eye on how this one plays out.”

What next for Wolves this summer?

What the remainder of the transfer window holds for Wolves is entirely unclear, but there have been recent developments inside Molineux.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wanderers have received “a couple of formal enquiries” for the services of goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Nottingham Forest expressed an interest in the Portuguese stopper, but a move hasn’t materialised.

Jones also suggested to GMS that Wolves can still sign Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland centre-back Nico Elvedi.

Last month, Football Insider reported the 26-year-old was in advanced talks over a move to the Black Country.

However, following the departure of former Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui last week, the Bundesliga star's future is uncertain.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are interested in a move for West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, who is also gaining the attention of clubs in Saudi Arabia.