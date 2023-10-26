Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers star Tommy Doyle impressed in last weekend's 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil hopes to have more options at his disposal when Newcastle United visit Molineux on Saturday evening.

Nelson Semedo is amongst the players who return from suspension this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Tommy Doyle could find himself out of the starting lineup against Newcastle United at Molineux on Saturday evening, despite playing a massive role in the side’s 2-1 victory at AFC Bournemouth last weekend, as Sunday People Chief Sports writer Neil Moxley provides GIVEMESPORT with a potential alternative.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil will be delighted with his side’s recent results but has a team selection headache heading into their first home game in two weeks.

Wanderers had expected to be involved in a relegation battle after a change in management defined a turbulent pre-season. But the side have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign with a platform to build on heading into November.

Doyle’s impressive cameo

Doyle’s arrival was one of the very few signings that Wolves could sanction heading into the final days of the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old was signed on a season-long deal with the option to buy for just over £4m next summer. Whilst acting as a separate deal, it may have proved a sweetener as City eventually prised Wolves into selling Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes in a deal worth £53m.

Wolves summer signings Fee Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free Tommy Doyle - Manchester City Loan Enso Gonzalez - Libertad Undisclosed Santiago Bueno - Girona £10m Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - Strasbourg Undisclosed Fees according to Sky Sports

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT following the signing that Doyle had the potential to ‘reignite’ the squad. Doyle is yet to start a Premier League match for O’Neil’s side, having struggled to break the midfield axis of Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina.

He made his Wanderers debut as a second-half substitute in the side’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool but made his first start in the side’s 3-2 Carabao Cup loss at Ipswich Town. Despite the disappointing result at Portman Road, the midfielder impressed with his composure and ability to play passes between the lines.

However, Doyle made his mark when brought on for Joao Gomes in last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Bournemouth. Trailing at the break, the England U21 international played a significant role in Matheus Cunha’s equaliser and impressed throughout the remainder of the half as Wolves turned the game on its head.

Moxley believes that whilst Doyle’s performance was a “big tick”, the midfielder is unlikely to start in Saturday’s visit of Newcastle. That’s because Mario Lemina, suspended last week, is available for O’Neil’s side and could be immediately reinstated to the side. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“It will be one of the big ticks in the boxes coming away from the Vitality Stadium on Saturday night that Doyle came up trumps with an extended run. For many people, it would have been the first time they'd seen him. But it's very difficult with Newcastle in town, with the form they're in at the moment, to entrust that sort of responsibility with Doyle, given the fact Lemina has pretty much played his part in all of the games Premier League games until last weekend. “Has Doyle given himself a massive shot in the arm? Yes, he has. Do I think he'll play on Saturday? No, I don't, just because I can't see O’Neil entrusting him to take part for 90 minutes against a side as good as Newcastle with their form. If it was a, and I hate to say this, one of the lesser lights in the Premier League, then perhaps his chances of starting would have been increased. But I just don't think O’Neil will take the risk because Newcastle are flying at the moment, aren't they? So, I expect Lemina to come back into the lineup.”

Wolves team news vs Newcastle

Wolves will be boosted by the return of two stars who were suspended for last weekend’s trip to the Vitality Stadium. Lemina, following his red card against Aston Villa, is available for selection, though one more booking would see him miss another game through suspension.

Meanwhile, right-back Nelson Semedo is available after picking up his fifth booking of the season in this month’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. And the Portugal international may be required, with O’Neil admitting last weekend that Matt Doherty had been struggling with a groin strain in training in the week preceding the Bournemouth fixture.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde hasn’t been involved in the squad following his red card at Luton Town last month, missing last week’s trip south with a minor muscular injury. Wolves hope to see him and left-back Hugo Bueno return to match sharpness quickly as the side hope to operate at full strength heading into the winter months.

Wolves’ upcoming fixtures

After hosting Newcastle on Saturday evening, O’Neil must prepare his side for a trip north when they take on Premier League basement side Sheffield United on 4th November. Tottenham Hotspur visit Molineux on 11th November to close out the next batch of games before the season’s third international break. Wanderers return from the campaign’s stoppage with a trip to Fulham on the evening of 27th November.

