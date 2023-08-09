Wolverhampton Wanderers may be reeling from the sudden departure of head coach Julen Lopetegui at Molineux, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that some players are concerned about the future.

Wolves could announce the Spanish head coach’s successor imminently.

Wolves manager news – Latest

On Tuesday, Wolves announced they had agreed to mutually terminate Lopetegui’s contract at Molineux after a summer in which the two parties had disagreed over the club’s transfer business.

“While our ambition had been to move into the new season together, it is public knowledge that there were differences of opinion on some key topics, and it was agreed by all parties that it would be best to part ways ahead of the new campaign,” technical director Matt Hobbs told Wolves’ club website.

Lopetegui had grown frustrated with Wolves’ lack of investment during the transfer window, having made just two free agent signings whilst sanctioning the departures of key players such as Ruben Neves due to ongoing issues with Financial Fair Play.

According to Guillem Balague, speaking to BBC Sport, Lopetegui’s frustrations were borne out of the fact Wolves had moved the goalposts twice in their planning for the summer transfer window.

Former Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil is due to be announced as the 56-year-old head coach’s replacement this week as Wolves prepare for their Premier League opener at Manchester United next Monday.

And Jones claims a “couple of players” are wondering about the knock-on effect of Lopetegui’s departure.

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “After the good work of last season, this should have been an exciting moment, but the financial restrictions are just taking their toll.

“While the focus was on the manager, it also extends to the playing squad, where I have been told a couple of players are wondering what the knock-on effect will be. I think they would have preferred this was not such a public fallout as they don’t want to hear about concerns over Financial Fair Play.

“Players have to remain focused on playing matters in a time like this, but if there’s a real chance your manager is about to give up on the project because it does not meet the standards he thought he would be able to work at, then it’s worrying. The team does not appear ready for a new season, and the next few days will be interesting.”

What next for Wolves?

Whatever happens over the next few days, the squad must ensure they are prepared for the opening games of the Premier League season, starting with a trip to Manchester United on Monday.

Wanderers welcome Brighton & Hove Albion for their first home league game of the season that weekend before travelling to Everton the following week.

A journey south to Crystal Palace rounds off the first four Premier League fixtures for the Black Country outfit.

It has been a nightmare start to the season off the pitch for Wolves, who must ensure they get their house in order, to prevent a return to the Championship for the first time since 2018.