Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa could boost confidence within himself and the dressing room after the international break.

The Portuguese shot-stopper recently committed his long-term future to the Midlands outfit by penning a new contract.

Wolves were eager to tie Sa down to fresh terms after he was the subject of interest during the summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Jose Sa could be set to enjoy a 'huge' boost after the international break as journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why he may play a defining role in the Molineux outfit remaining in the Premier League.

Having spent more than £80million on fresh talent during the summer window and enjoyed an upturn in form recently, including an eye-catching victory against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Gary O’Neil’s Wolves will be looking to push on when domestic action returns later this month.

Sa handed Wolves a significant boost last month as he committed his long-term future to the club, according to the Express & Star, by penning a new four-year contract.

The report suggests the agreement also includes a 12-month option which would see the goalkeeper, who has failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action this season, potentially remain at Molineux until the summer of 2028.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs has insisted that Sa's fresh deal highlights his importance in head coach O'Neil's plans, while his leadership qualities also resulted in negotiations being identified as a necessity by key members behind the scenes.

The Portuguese shot-stopper put pen-to-paper despite his previous contract, which allowed him to pocket £25,000-per-week, still having just shy of three years to run.

Wolves looked to act ahead of the January window opening for business as Sa attracted interest during the summer, with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest being among the sides to plot a move.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wanderers received formal enquiries over the 30-year-old's availability, with suitors being keen to take advantage of the Midlands outfit's well-documented financial problems forcing them to cash in on several stars.

Jones believes Wolves chief O'Neil will be eyeing the upcoming fixtures against Bournemouth and Sheffield United, which are scheduled to take place on October 21 and November 4 respectively, as ideal opportunities to get points on the board and boost their hopes of avoiding another relegation scrap.

The respected journalist feels Sa could play a pivotal role in building confidence within the dressing room by keeping clean sheets against the strugglers, while shut-outs would emphasise that he warranted a new deal.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"We know he is a good goalkeeper. I think the fact he has got a new contract now should help him settle down. He wants to become a big part of this side's evolution, and it looks like things under Gary O'Neil are going in the right direction. "They have a couple of games coming up against Bournemouth and Sheffield United. They could give Wolves a platform to continue to build on. I think it'll help define where they stand in the division this season. "If you can keep clean sheets in matches like that, then it not only boosts the team's confidence but, for Sa, it will be huge."

Where does Sa rank among Premier League goalkeepers?

Wolves forked out £6.8million, according to The Athletic, when they signed Sa from Greek heavyweights Olympiacos two years ago, and he has repaid the faith shown in him.

The former Porto custodian has gone on to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet, having kept 24 clean sheets in 84 Wanderers outings, while he has also enjoyed a promising start to the current campaign.

Sa's performances in the Premier League have resulted in him being handed a 7.03 average match rating by WhoScored, a figure only surpassed by Pedro Neto in the Wolves dressing room.

He has also made 36 saves in domestic action this term, ranking him second among Premier League goalkeepers thanks to Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham keeping out 45 attempts, while he is leading the way in terms of high claims after using his 6'4" frame to his advantage.

Most high claims in the Premier League this season Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 21 Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace) 12 Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) 10 Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) 10 Alphonse Areola (West Ham United) 9 All statistics according to the Premier League

£50k-a-week Wolves talisman attracts suitors ahead of winter window

Wolves may find it difficult to keep Pedro Neto on their books as, according to TEAMtalk, agent Jorge Mendes is pushing to secure a move for his client after gaining interest from the likes of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

The report suggests Wanderers are expecting the 23-year-old to move onto pastures new when the transfer window reopens in January, despite still having just shy of four years left on his £50,000-per-week contract, but further admiring glances coming from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa will result in the talisman being valued in the region of £50million.

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Neto in action, while La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League big-spenders have also earmarked him as a potential marquee signing.

Although Liverpool have identified the ex-Braga man as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has also been heavily linked with a move to the Middle East, the Merseyside giants are unwilling to meet Wolves' demands at this stage.

But reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a summer departure is more likely than Neto leaving midway through the campaign as he is unlikely to push aggressively for a switch and O'Neil is desperate to keep him on board.