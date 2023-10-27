Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Pedro Neto has committed his future to the club after being the subject of widespread interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has rediscovered his best form during the early stages of the campaign.

Neto has revealed that he recently held talks with sporting director Matt Hobbs after being courted by several clubs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto has 'committed his future' to the club in what is a 'wonderful moment' for boss Gary O'Neil, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether he will be at Molineux beyond the end of the campaign.

Having been appointed as Wolves' head coach following Julen Lopetegui's decision to walk away from the post just a matter of days before the season got underway due to a lack of spending, O'Neil has played a major role in helping the winger to rediscover his best form.

Neto has registered the joint-highest number of assists in the Premier League, which has resulted in admirers circling ahead of the January window opening for business.

Neto hands Wolves major boost over future

Neto has insisted that he will not push for a mid-season move away from Wolves, according to the Telegraph, having built a strong bond with the supporters and enjoyed an upturn in form since his side entered a new era under O'Neil's guidance.

The report suggests the Portugal international, who made his 100th Premier League appearance as Wanderers sealed a comeback win against Bournemouth last weekend, has informed sporting director Matt Hobbs that he will not agitate for a fresh challenge away from the West Midlands despite Arsenal being among his long-term admirers.

Neto's stance will come as a major boost to Wolves as it was only a matter of weeks ago when they were forced into selling Matheus Nunes in a £53million deal to Manchester City after he went on strike in a bid to join the reigning Premier League champions.

How Pedro Neto ranks vs his Wolverhampton Wanderers teammates in the Premier League this season Assists 1st Key passes per game 1st Average match rating 1st Shots per game 2nd Goals 4th All statistics according to WhoScored

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old in action on a number of occasions this season, having been plotting a potential January move, while he has additional suitors in the form of Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League sides.

But Neto's admission that he is happy at Wolves, along with his £50,000-per-week contract still having just shy of four years to run, has put his current employers in a strong negotiating position ahead of interested parties possibly testing their resolve.

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would take a bid upwards of £70million to make Wanderers even consider cashing in on their sought-after talisman after becoming one of the most in-form attackers in the Premier League.

Jones is confident that Neto will not go back on his word, meaning he will remain on Wolves' books until the end of the campaign unless it is the club which decides January is the right time to pocket some cash.

But the respected journalist has warned that the former Braga man could move onto pastures new ahead of the 2024/25 season as Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on his situation.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Neto has committed his future to Wolves with a public declaration and I absolutely believe he will stick by it. That is a wonderful moment for Gary O’Neil and a real reflection of the mood and togetherness he has brought to the place. "Long-term, I still think keeping him beyond this season is a big ask. I’ve heard that Spurs are starting to fancy him, and we know clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool also admire him. "But that can wait for another day because Wolves fans will just enjoy this moment and the fact they should have him for the rest of the season. It further eases any fears there might have been about them being dragged into a relegation battle. He’s too good to go down!"

£100k-a-week O'Neil target pushing for January exit

O'Neil could build on the positive news regarding Neto by dipping into the transfer market to make Wolves even more of an attacking force in January as, according to 90min, Wanderers have received a boost in their pursuit of Youssoufa Moukoko.

The report suggests the Borussia Dortmund striker's representatives are exploring loan options, having been deprived of any Bundesliga starts since the season got up-and-running, but Wolves are facing competition from Brentford, Lazio, Fiorentina, Lens and Lyon for his services.

Moukoko's lack of opportunities comes just a matter of months after he committed his long-term future to Dortmund by penning a new contract, having initially been in line to leave Signal Iduna Park as a free agent during the summer.

It is understood that the 18-year-old's deal is worth just over £100,000-per-week when bonuses are included, and the agreement has put the German title-chasers in a strong negotiating position ahead of admirers potentially making their move at the turn of the year.

But Moukoko, who has already made close to 80 appearances in a Dortmund shirt despite still being in the early stages of his career, is aware that he needs to secure more regular game time if he wants to be named in the Germany squad for Euro 2024.