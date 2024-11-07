Wolverhampton Wanderers board members have decided they will assess Gary O'Neil's future at the helm if he fails to lead his side to a first win of the Premier League campaign when fellow strugglers Southampton head to Molineux for a crunch clash this weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The tactician was forced to contend with a host of key men heading through the exit door during the summer transfer window, with Pedro Neto being among those to depart in a £54million switch to Chelsea, and he has struggled to build on a promising first campaign in the Wolves hot-seat.

Wanderers have found themselves rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, having picked up just three points from their 10 fixtures and conceded more goals than all of their domestic rivals, and it has resulted in the hierarchy being forced to contemplate wielding the axe in the coming days.

Southampton Clash May be Crucial for O'Neil

Wanderers viewing encounter as vital chance to seal win

Wolves board members have joined O'Neil in viewing Saturday's meeting with newly-promoted Southampton as an important match in which to end their winless run, according to GMS sources, and failing to emerge victorious will result in the hierarchy being forced to consider parting company.

The 41-year-old is currently on a contract worth £1.5million-per-year at Molineux, which equates to him pocketing in the region of £29,000 every seven days, and the hierarchy are aware that dismissing him would result in them having to agree a compensation package ahead of bringing in a replacement.

GMS sources have been informed that O'Neil has retained the backing of Wolves' board, but the nature of their current run of fixtures - which are kinder compared to facing the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City during the early stages of the campaign - and the need to accrue points may force them into making the decision to go in an alternative direction.

The former Bournemouth chief committed his long-term future to the West Midlands outfit in August, with members of his coaching staff also putting pen-to-paper on agreements lasting until 2028 as they were rewarded for enjoying a promising season despite Julen Lopetegui walking away from the dugout a matter of days before their term got underway.

Wolves sources are adamant that O'Neil is under further unneeded pressure due to Southampton being the visitors to Molineux this weekend, with the south coast outfit being just one place and as many points ahead of them in the Premier League table, but there is an admission that they need to string together an improved run of form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary O'Neil has been averaging 1.11 points-per-game during his managerial career

Board Not Assessing O'Neil Game-by-Game

Hierarchy having to seriously consider wielding axe

GMS sources have been told that Wolves' key decision-makers behind the scenes have not been working on a game-by-game basis to decide O'Neil's fate, but he needs to head into the international break with a vital win under his belt if he wants to ensure he is still in charge against Fulham on November 23.

Wanderers' hierachy have not made a final decision on whether to dispense with the ex-midfielder's services if Southampton walk away with all three points on Saturday, but he will come under increased amounts of pressure in such a situation as it will leave the West Midlands outfit with an upbill battle to climb out of the relegation zone.

There have been reports that Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes will be interested in succeeding O'Neil if a change is made at Wolves, having been seeking a fresh managerial challenge since his contract at Premier League rivals West Ham United expired during the summer.

