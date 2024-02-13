Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are waiting to discover the severity of the hamstring injury that Matheus Cunha suffered against Brentford.

The Brazilian was forced off inside the opening 20 minutes as he was unable to build on scoring a hat-trick in the convincing victory over Chelsea.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Cunha being forced to endure a spell on the sidelines could have a negative impact on Wolves' season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil is at risk of being forced to contend with a 'disaster' after Matheus Cunha suffered a hamstring injury, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why an extensive spell on the treatment table could be 'very significant' at Molineux.

Having put Chelsea to the sword six days earlier, by grabbing a hat-trick as Wolves registered their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1979, the 11-cap Brazil international headed into last weekend's Premier League clash with Brentford full of confidence.

But it proved to be an afternoon to forget as Cunha was forced off with a first half injury and O'Neil was left to lament 'unbelievable mistakes' as goals from Christian Norgaard and Ivan Toney resulted in Wanderers failing to build on their convincing win in west London.

Wanderers optimistic as Cunha undergoes scan

Cunha was set to undergo a scan on his hamstring after sustaining an injury within the opening 20 minutes of Wolves' setback against Brentford, according to the Express & Star, but there is optimism that he will not be out of action for a prolonged period.

The report suggests that the frontman, who has racked up 18 goal contributions over the course of 28 appearances this season, is not concerned that he has suffered a long-term problem after developing an issue which resulted in him knowing he needed to be withdrawn.

Cunha's absence could hand Jean-Ricner Bellegarde an opportunity to work his way into the starting line-up, having replaced the South American in the Brentford loss and been battling for a route into the forefront of O'Neil's plans since his £12.8million move from Strasbourg during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, but statistics highlight that he is not as productive in the final third of the pitch.

Matheus Cunha's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Jean-Ricner Bellegarde this season Matheus Cunha Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Goals 0.41 0.37 Expected goals 0.38 0.14 Shots 2.71 1.40 Shots on target 1.38 0.65 Assists 0.28 0.28 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 13/2/2024

Wolves will be left short of options in the centre-forward position if Cunha is unable to make a full recovery ahead of travelling to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend as Sasa Kalajdzic joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan last month, while Fabio Silva sealed a temporary switch to Rangers after finding it difficult to secure regular game time at Molineux.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cunha has profited from O'Neil heading to the West Midlands, with the former Bournemouth chief's coaching and tactics allowing the 24-year-old to rediscover his best form since the campaign got underway.

The marksman has been under pressure to deliver the goods in the final third of the pitch as Wolves were forced to fork out £44million for his services after his initial loan move from La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid included an obligation to become permanent in the summer.

Dean Jones - Wolves will find it difficult to replace Cunha if he is facing long-term injury

Jones believes that it would be catastrophic for Wolves if Cunha is ruled out of action for an extensive period as he has been in red-hot form and gone on to become one of the Premier League's most dangerous attackers after shining under O'Neil's tutelage.

The reputable journalist is concerned that being unable to call upon the ex-RB Leipzig man, who is on a contract worth £60,000-per-week at Molineux, could result in Wanderers struggling to pick up positive results as they would miss the cutting edge he provides in the final third of the pitch.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It would be a disaster for Wolves to lose Cunha because he has been unbelievable. I think he is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. "I know he has been getting a few more headlines because the goals have started to come recently but, even before that, you could see that he was head and shoulders above everyone on the field at times due to his technical ability. "Losing a player of that quality is very significant for Wolves. But there will be relief, from their point of view, that they are at least in a very comfortable position in the league at the moment. "This could have been a lot worse if they were stranded towards the bottom end of the Premier League, like many people expected they would be."

Neto demands emerge as suitors circle for summer deal

Wolves will not consider selling Pedro Neto for less than £50million if suitors test their resolve when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to Football Insider, and they are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his contract having close to three-and-a-half years to run.

The report suggests that Premier League title-chasers Liverpool could enter the race for the Portugal international, who has been a serious threat and racked up 13 goal contributions this season, as they seek a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

It is understood that Arsenal are long-term admirers of Neto and will be monitoring his progress closely ahead of potentially attempting to lure him to north London, while Wolves may look to cash in due to attempting to alleviate fears of breaching profit and sustainability rules.

The Gunners sent scouts to watch the winger during his current employers' defeat to Brentford last weekend as they looked to up the ante in their pursuit and made further checks over his suitability for boss Mikel Arteta's style of play ahead of a possible swoop in the coming months.

Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi recently told GIVEMESPORT that Neto would hand Wanderers an 'unbelievable' boost if he opts to sign a new contract ahead of the summer as it would allow the West Midlands outfit to demand a significant fee if admirers headed to the negotiating table.