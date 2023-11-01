Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Pedro Neto is facing a period on the sidelines after being stretchered off during the draw with Newcastle United last weekend.

Gary O'Neil is hoping that the Portugal international will return to contention before the end of the year.

Neto's injury blow comes after registering eight goal contributions in 10 appearances this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto has left boss Gary O'Neil in a 'quite stressful' situation after a major development at Molineux, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Wolves were forced to contend with losing the likes of Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Raul Jimenez as they recouped close to £160million thanks to departures during the summer transfer window, Neto has played a pivotal role in a promising start to the campaign.

But, having been integral since O'Neil was appointed as Wanderers' head coach following Julen Lopetegui's decision to walk away from the post just a matter of days before the season got underway, there are fears that he is facing an extensive period on the sidelines.

Neto set to miss key clashes through injury

Wolves are hopeful that Neto will return to action before the turn of the year, according to MailOnline, after a hamstring injury resulted in him having to be stretchered off during the second half of the draw with Newcastle United last weekend.

The report suggests the winger may be on the sidelines for six weeks, giving him an outside chance of being available for the busy festive period, despite him taking to social media to insist he will be on the treatment table for 'a few weeks'.

Neto's spell out of contention will come as a huge blow to Wolves as he had started the campaign in scintillating form, registering eight goal contributions in 10 appearances, and O'Neil will be forced to seek an alternative creative spark.

The five-cap Portugal international's improved levels of end product resulted in Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently telling GIVEMESPORT that it would take a bid upwards of £70million to make Wanderers even consider selling their talisman in the fast-approaching transfer window.

How Pedro Neto ranks vs his Wolverhampton Wanderers teammates in the Premier League this season Assists 1st Key passes per game 1st Average match rating 1st Shots per game 2nd Goals =4th All statistics according to WhoScored

Neto's injury also came a matter of days after he revealed that he will not push for a mid-season move away from Wolves, having informed sporting director Matt Hobbs that he will opt against agitating for a fresh challenge away from the West Midlands despite Arsenal being among his long-term admirers.

The Gunners have sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old in action on a number of occasions this season, having been plotting a potential January swoop, while he has additional suitors in the form of Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League sides.

But Neto's insistence that he is happy at Wolves, along with his £50,000-per-week contract still having just shy of four years to run, has put his current employers in a strong negotiating position ahead of interested parties possibly testing their resolve.

Jones believes O'Neil has been left in a tough position after Neto has been forced onto the sidelines with an injury which will keep him out of numerous Premier League clashes.

The transfer insider is aware that a number of admirers have been circling for the former Braga man, highlighting that he will be sorely missed while he is out of action.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Neto has been a huge part of the reason why Wolves have been able to upset the critics so far this season. A lot of people were expecting them to be in a relegation scrap from day one. You could see early on in the season why that might be the case, but Neto's performances have been really, really impressive. "He has obviously been linked with big-money moves and huge clubs, but he has come out in an interview and said he'll be sticking around because he has got no intention of pushing for a transfer away from Wolves. "But, as soon as he picks up a knock, obviously it's quite stressful because he is the best player in that team. Wolves need players like him to be performing regularly to allow them to continue the sort of form they've been on."

O'Neil eyes move for £100k-a-week Bundesliga star

Wolves have been boosted in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko as his representatives are exploring loan options, according to 90min, after being forced to contend with lengthy spells on the substitutes bench this season.

The report suggests the 18-year-old is frustrated after being limited to just 91 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, which has led to Brentford, Lazio, Fiorentina, Lens and Lyon joining Wanderers in monitoring his situation.

Moukoko's stance has resulted in uncertainty over where his future lies despite penning a new contract with Dortmund a matter of months ago, having initially been in line to leave Signal Iduna Park as a free agent during the summer.

The Germany international's deal is worth just over £100,000-per-week when bonuses are included, and the agreement has put the Bundesliga title-chasers in a strong negotiating position ahead of admirers potentially making their move at the turn of the year.

But Moukoko, who has scored 14 goals over the course of 79 outings in a Dortmund shirt, is aware that he needs to secure more regular game time if he wants to be involved at Euro 2024.