Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri has been tipped to attract interest from a host of clubs if he manages to maintain his current form.

The Algeria international remained at Molineux despite initially agreeing personal terms ahead of a potential move to Nice during the summer.

Ait-Nouri has admitted that boss Gary O'Neil has played a major role in him enjoying an upturn in form.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri could have suitors 'knocking on the door' for his signature, as transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the left-back's Molineux future.

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil is preparing his side for a trip to Bournemouth, where he was sacked at the end of last season despite keeping the south coast side in the Premier League, but there are doubts over whether Ait-Nouri will be in the West Midlands beyond January.

Latest transfer news

Ait-Nouri appeared to be on his way out of Wolves during the summer window as, according to French media outlet Sports Zone, he reached an agreement over personal terms ahead of a potential switch to Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Although a move to the Allianz Riviera failed to come to fruition, with Wanderers being in a strong negotiating position thanks to his £33,000-per-week contract still having three years to run, the 22-year-old has not allowed it to have an impact on his performances.

Ait-Nouri, who is also admired by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and was previously linked with joining to the reigning Premier League champions, has revived his career since O'Neil headed into the Molineux dugout a matter of days before the campaign got underway.

The Algeria international has admitted the Wolves chief has boosted his confidence after falling down the pecking order under Julen Lopetegui, while a change in formation has allowed him to get involved in more attacks.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ait-Nouri feels like a new signing thanks to rediscovering his best form under O'Neil's tutelage, having initially looked like he would be on his way out of the club.

The full-back has made 10 appearances during the early stages of the campaign, while he has only failed to be named in the starting line-up for a Premier League clash once, and statistics highlight that his defensive work has played a pivotal role in Wolves' recent upturn in form.

Wolves' leaders for tackles per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season Nelson Semedo 2.9 Joao Gomes 2.5 Mario Lemina 2.5 Rayan Ait-Nouri 2.3 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 1.5 All statistics according to WhoScored

Jones believes an already-transformed Ait-Nouri has the potential to take his game to another level, which will pique the interest of Premier League rivals and European heavyweights.

The reputable journalist feels it is inevitable that suitors will eventually test Wolves' resolve for the former Angers man, who made a loan move to Molineux permanent for £10million two years ago, while he deserves plenty of credit for bouncing back after a difficult spell during Lopetegui's reign.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He has definitely got potential in terms of moving somewhere big after this, as often turns out to be the case for Wolves players. "But I think what has been most impressive about him is that he has been through some really hard times, and he showed a determination and a strength of mind that is going to bode well for him for years to come. Whatever challenges he is fronted with, he'll be able to deal with now. "It was a tough spell for him under Julen Lopetegui, but he has now come out the other side and looks impressive. It'll be interesting when it comes down to loyalty because he is still at the club and decided to stick it out. "He said he was never tempted to leave, but let's see how things go because, if he continues to impress, it will only be a matter of time before big clubs are knocking on the door again."

Read more: Who are the 10 best-paid players at Wolves?

Gary O'Neil's January transfer targets

O'Neil could be set to hand Ait-Nouri fresh competition for the left-back slot as, according to 90min, Wolves are battling it out with two Premier League rivals to win the race to sign Atletico Mineiro's Guilherme Arana.

The report suggests Wanderers, West Ham United and Brentford sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old - who has chalked up 38 goal contributions in 159 appearances for his current employers - feature for Brazil against Venezuela after the trio decided to up the ante in their pursuit.

Arana has previously had spells in Europe, having been handed 29 outings over the course of stints with La Liga side Sevilla and Serie A outfit Atalanta, but he is now back in his homeland and Atletico Mineiro's skipper.

Wolves are looking to pounce as the South American, who has clinched the Brazilian league title three times and also won an Olympic gold medal, is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

But striking a deal for Arana could have a detrimental impact on Ait-Nouri as, despite becoming one of the first names on the team sheet this season and making 88 appearances for the club, his game time may be reduced.

As a result, O'Neil has a big decision to make ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year.