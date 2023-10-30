Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan has been in excellent form for the Molineux outfit this season.

The South Korea international was linked with a move away from Wolves in 2022, but the Black Country outfit chose to keep him at the club.

Journalist Neil Moxley believes it wouldn't make sense for Gary O'Neil's side to sell Hwang after an impressive start to the campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan could play a “prominent role” at Molineux, as Sunday People Chief sports writer Neil Moxley provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the star’s future at the club.

The in-form attacker has been imperious in front of goal this season, bagging his sixth goal in six home league games in Wolves’ 2-2 home draw with Newcastle United last weekend.

Head coach Gary O’Neil has entrusted Hwang with leading his frontline alongside Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto as the side look to be more prolific in front of goal. And the manager’s decision has paid dividends, heading into the winter months of the campaign.

Wolves rewarded for sticking with Hwang

Hwang has been a much-maligned figure since he arrived at Molineux on an initial season-long loan from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. Wanderers acquired the forward’s signature with the option to buy for £13m, which they activated as early as the following January after proving himself to be an integral part of then-head coach Bruno Lage’s side.

However, after bagging four goals in his first six Premier League games, Hwang’s form and confidence nose-dived, and he would only hit the back of the net just once more that season after suffering a hamstring injury in a 1-0 away victory at Brighton & Hove Albion in December 2021.

Despite confirming his arrival on a permanent deal, Hwang gained the attention of fellow Premier League outfit Leeds that summer. However, on the Deadline Day of 2022, The Athletic confirmed that Wolves rejected an approach worth £17m for the South Korea international’s services. Jesse Marsch, the then-Leeds manager who had coached Hwang in Leipzig, admitted his interest in the player. However, Wanderers kept hold of the forward heading into the season.

Whilst another underwhelming campaign hampered by injury followed, Wolves will undoubtedly be delighted they chose to hang on to the attacker. That’s because Hwang has bagged seven goals in 11 appearances this season, sitting joint fifth in the Premier League’s top goalscorer charts for this term.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former RB Salzburg star is ‘one to keep an eye on’ alongside Neto in Wolves’ frontline.

Hwang Hee-chan stats vs current Wolves 23/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.01 3rd Goals 6 1st Assists 1 =2nd Shots per game 1.6 3rd Dribbles per game 1.6 4th Stats according to WhoScored

Moxley believes Wolves are starting to see the fruits of their labour with their persistence with Hwang, having chosen not to sell him to Leeds over 12 months ago. The journalist also believes a sale wouldn’t make sense, given how he fits O’Neil’s system. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“Wolves have done the hard work with Hwang. He's been there a while now, and hopefully, he’s settled off the pitch. They're just starting to see the fruits of the fact that he now understands English football and the Premier League, and he's been getting regular game time. “So, in my opinion, it would be such a shame if he were to leave Wolves after they’ve done all the donkey work in bringing him up to speed. Now that they've got a real asset, letting him go somewhere, it just doesn't make any sense. “Going forward, I see him playing a prominent role. It looks as though O'Neil is setting up Wolves to be a hardworking, industrious, energetic team that can get around the pitch and South Korean players, as we know, are never found wanting for their effort. They will always give you 100%. So, I see him as playing a crucial role this season for O’Neil.”

Wolves transfer targets

Though there is no suggestion Hwang could leave Wolves in the near future, the Black Country outfit could still aim to bolster their ranks in the forward department. According to TEAMtalk, Brentford, Brighton, AFC Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace join Wanderers in their interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

The Championship outfit value the wide man at around the £20m mark, with the Premier League quintet prepared to open the bidding at £15m. Clarke could prove useful cover for both Hwang and Neto, who would appear to be O’Neil’s primary options out wide, given his preference for playing Cunha in the centre-forward role.

Meanwhile, 90min has linked Wolves with a loan move for Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko during the winter transfer window. However, the same report also credits Brentford and Liverpool with an interest in the teenager, who could opt to move away from Dortmund in the hope of earning a place in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.

Hwang hopes to keep his impressive form going when Wolves travel to Premier League basement club Sheffield United this weekend. The Wanderers then welcome table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur to Molineux on 11th November, before the season’s third international break.

