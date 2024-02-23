Highlights Gary O'Neil's impressive work at Wolverhampton Wanderers has transformed the team from relegation candidates to a mid-table Premier League side, pushing for a top-half finish.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that West Ham United might be eyeing O'Neil as a possible replacement for David Moyes.

Meanwhile, Wolves will also be looking to keep hold of their best players at Molineux, amid reported interest in Pedro Neto.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O’Neil could become a managerial target for West Ham United, as journalist Dean Jones marvels at the job he has done so far at Molineux.

Wolves have enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 campaign after turmoil during pre-season hinted that they could become one of the favourites for relegation from the Premier League.

Wanderers sit mid-table in the top flight, closer to a battle for European qualification than a slog to avoid dropping into the Championship at the end of the season. O’Neil was given the thankless task of replacing Julen Lopetegui in the Black Country but has now gone above and beyond the Spaniards’ achievements at Molineux.

O’Neil’s impressive job at Wolves

O’Neil was appointed Wolves head coach in August 2023, less than a week before the club’s 2023/24 campaign began. Wanderers had mutually terminated Lopetegui’s contract after the 57-year-old had grown frustrated with the club’s need to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The 2023 summer transfer market saw Wolves sell some of their biggest names, including Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes, seeing them generate £140m in fees. O’Neil’s side were restricted to the late acquisitions of Strasbourg’s Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle and Genoa’s Santiago Bueno, with Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore’s loan obligations also being made permanent.

However, after a promising showing in their 1-0 defeat at Manchester United during the Premier League's opening weekend, Wolves have continued to marvel fans and pundits alike and sit 11th in the top flight after 25 games. Wanderers have been helped by the attacking talents of Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, Pedro Neto and Pablo Sarabia, and done the double over Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as securing a 2-1 victory at home to Manchester City in September 2023.

On 14th February, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that O’Neil could be an ideal candidate to replace West Ham manager David Moyes at the end of the season. The 60-year-old’s contract at the London Stadium expires this summer, with the Irons potentially scouring the Premier League market for a replacement. Wolves will be eager to keep O’Neil at Molineux beyond the current campaign. He still has two seasons to run on his present deal in the Black Country.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record Matches 59 Wins 20 Draws 11 Losses 28 Goals For 74 Goals Against 95 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 19-02-24

Dean Jones - O’Neil has done a ‘brilliant job’ at Wolves

Jones feels that O’Neil has done a “brilliant job” at Wolves, with the Black Country outfit set to secure their Premier League survival comfortably. However, the journalist wouldn’t be surprised if West Ham approached the 40-year-old head coach. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s a weird situation that Wolves are in right now. At the start of the 2023/24 season, their biggest worry was being relegated. Now, they are in a pretty comfortable situation, but the guys that have gotten them into that place will now be looked at by some other sharks across the Premier League, looking to eat up Wolves and get them out of there. “I think O’Neil has done a brilliant job so far, and it wouldn't totally surprise me if West Ham did end up having to look back into the Premier League if that was the sort of manager that did interest them from the top flight.”

Having made the singular loan signing of Noha Lemina until the end of the 2023/24 season during the 2024 winter transfer window, Wolves hope to be more active in the summer market. However, O’Neil and sporting director Matt Hobbs’ priority may be keeping hold of their biggest stars before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that he thinks it will be difficult for Wolves to retain the services of winger Pedro Neto. The 23-year-old ranks joint-third in the Premier League’s assist charts this term, having laid on nine goals for his teammates, one fewer than Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier.

According to The Standard, Wolves have set an asking price of £60m for Neto’s services amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, which would represent a club-record income. However, speaking to talkSPORT on 21st February (via Talking Wolves), O’Neil hinted that the club would not be forced into the Portugal international’s sale:

“Financially, we’re in a place where we don’t need to lose our best players. Nobody will be leaving if it doesn’t suit us. But obviously, if top, top clubs come calling for players, and the price is right, and we think it’s better for Wolves, then that will be a consideration.”