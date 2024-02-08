Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been one of the best players for Gary O'Neil's side during the 2023/24 season, with his impact on the team growing at Molineux.

The Brazilian's consistent goal-scoring displays demonstrate the success of O'Neil's tactical system.

Wolves failed to make significant signings during the 2024 winter transfer window, but are looking to strengthen in the summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha has been “one of the best players” for the club during the 2023/24 season, as journalist Dean Jones praises the effect head coach Gary O’Neil has had on the forward at Molineux.

Wolves have enjoyed a fantastic campaign and find themselves in the top half of the Premier League table and into the FA Cup Fifth Round past the season's halfway point.

O’Neil’s side could not bring in any significant first-team signings during the 2024 winter transfer window as they battle to stay compliant with the top-flight’s profit and sustainability regulations. Cunha signed for Wolves before the 2023 January transfer window, and the Black Country outfit have recently begun reaping the rewards of the sizable outlay spent on signing the forward.

Cunha starting to pay back transfer fee at Wolves

Wolves confirmed the signing of Cunha from Atletico Madrid. He arrived on an initial loan deal until the end of the 2023/24 season at Molineux, just before the opening of the 2023 January transfer window. The reported £60,000 per-week earner put pen to paper on a contract which saw the Black Country outfit break their transfer record, with the move obligated to become permanent during the summer of 2024 in a deal worth close to £43m.

Cunha was signed under Julen Lopetegui’s regime and would contribute two goals before the end of the season, as Wolves secured their Premier League status despite sitting at the bottom at Christmas. However, Lopetegui would depart the club in August 2023, having grown frustrated with the club’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Spanish head coach was immediately replaced by O’Neil, who had been relieved of his duties at AFC Bournemouth in June 2023 despite keeping the Cherries in the top flight against the odds. Amid behind the scenes turmoil and generating £140m through player sales during the 2023 summer transfer window, Wolves are tenth in the Premier League.

Cunha’s impact on the team has grown, as demonstrated by his hat trick in the Wanderers’ 4-2 victory at Chelsea on 4th February. Having missed out on the signing of Blues striker Armando Broja, Jones had told GIVEMESPORT that the club were scrambling around for an alternative. But failure to secure an out-and-out No. 9 addition means opportunity knocks for Cunha, who is staking a claim to become the side’s primary source of goals.

Armando Broja vs Matheus Cunha - 2023/24 Premier League stats Armando Broja Matheus Cunha Appearances 6(7) 23 Minutes 455 1954 Goals 1 9 Assists 0 6 Shots per game 1 2.5 Key passes per game 0.2 1.1 Dribbles per game 1 2.3 Fouled per game 0.6 1.6 Overall rating 6.32 7.29 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 07-02-24

Dean Jones - Cunha is ‘reaping the rewards’ of O’Neil’s coaching at Wolves

Jones has praised Cunha and O’Neil for their role in the forward’s consistent goalscoring displays. The journalist feels that opposition teams struggle to cope with O’Neil’s “brilliant tactical system.” Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Cunha has been one of the best players in that Wolves team for a while. The one concern would always be how many goals he would score. So, it was a hefty fee to pay, but I always felt like he was a good player, and it was just about finding the best way to unlock him. I think O’Neil has been fantastic, and players like Cunha are reaping the rewards from him just employing a brilliant tactical system at Wolves, which other teams find hard to cope with.”

Given Wolves failed to secure first-team additions during the 2024 winter transfer market, sporting director Matt Hobbs will have already turned his attention to the summer. Wanderers hope to be in a better financial position regarding their compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, enabling them to loosen the purse strings a little.

However, Hobbs will also continue to look at deals similar to the one that has seen Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle arrive at Wolves on loan, with the option to make a move permanent for £4.3m. According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are interested in a move for Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry. The 18-year-old is in talks over a new contract with the Gunners but will become a free agent in June if an agreement can’t be reached. Newcastle United also join Wolves in their interest alongside several clubs across Europe.

Meanwhile, in a post-transfer window revelation, Wolves and Aston Villa reportedly made late attempts to sign Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall. However, the teenager eventually joined Tottenham Hotspur on Deadline Day, having already given his word to Spurs despite being “flattered” at the interest.