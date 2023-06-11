Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes’ future at Molineux could be decided at the end of June or in July as the club gear up for the summer window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui will be looking ahead to the upcoming market as his squad begins to take shape ahead of next season.

Wolves transfer news – Matheus Nunes

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, writing in his CaughtOffside column last month, Nunes is no longer Liverpool’s priority with plenty of midfielders on the market.

The 24-year-old had initially been linked with a £44m switch to Anfield at the start of the year, with the Reds waiting in the wings to bid for the £85,000 per-week star this summer.

Wolves have already lost the services of Joao Moutinho this summer, whilst captain Ruben Neves is expected to depart, with Barcelona currently circling for his signature.

Romano has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that one of Neves or Nunes will leave Molineux before next season as Lopetegui looks ahead to what could be the club’s most important transfer window for many a year.

And the Italian journalist has claimed there is “nothing advanced or concrete” regarding any news of a Nunes departure, indicating that a move towards the end of the transfer window could be more likely.

What has Romano said about Wolves and Nunes?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “For Matheus Nunes, there's a lot of interest but still nothing advanced or concrete. So, we have to wait on that one. I think this is something for later in the window, towards the end of June or July.”

Would Nunes’ departure be a blow for Wolves?

Nunes’ departure from Wolves would come as a big blow to Lopetegui’s plans, given he’s set to lose two of his most influential players in the middle of the park, even without the sale of the former club-record signing.

The 11-cap Portugal international has made 39 appearances for Wanderers, registering a singular goal and assist as the West Midlands outfit secured their top-flight status after a difficult season.

But the 5 foot 11 star’s strengths lie with his ability to progress up the field with the ball whilst drawing fouls from opposition defenders, as shown by making 1.3 dribbles and being fouled 1.4 times per game, according to WhoScored.

Therefore, Lopetegui will be eager to keep hold of Nunes heading to the new season, as Wolves’ new-look midfield look to enjoy a better campaign than they did this time round.