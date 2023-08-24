Wolverhampton Wanderers have to consider the future of Matheus Nunes, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on what happens if the Molineux outfit allow him to leave this summer.

Head coach Gary O’Neil will hope Wolves can keep hold of the midfielder ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Wolves transfer news – Matheus Nunes

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves have rejected a package deal worth £47m from Manchester City for the services of Nunes this summer.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola hopes to bolster his midfield before the window’s deadline on 1st September, having already seen a move for West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta fall by the wayside.

The same reporter says that City expect to return with another bid, but their initial offer has fallen well short of Wolves’ valuation, who turned the offer down instantly.

Wolves have sold £90m worth of talent, including Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez, aiming to raise funds to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

However, the sale of Nunes was not in their plans, indicating that it would take a significant improvement on City’s first bid for Wanderers to entertain selling the Portuguese international.

Meanwhile, Romano has reported that whilst Wolves have rejected City’s first attempt at signing Nunes, the Sky Blues will continue negotiations after making him their priority target this week.

Nunes is suspended for Wolves’ trip to Everton this weekend, having picked up two yellow cards in last Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, potentially making negotiations smoother before the clash at Goodison Park.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Wolves may have to cash in on Nunes and winger Pedro Neto if they still insist they need to raise finances.

And Romano claims that Wolves don’t intend to let other players leave Molineux this summer if Nunes’ departure is sanctioned.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Wolves and Nunes?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think a lot will depend on Nunes because if they let him leave, of course they are not going to let other players leave. So this one is going to be crucial. Let’s see, but I think the crucial point for Wolves will be what they decide to do with Nunes.”

What next for Wolves this summer?

Given their precarious financial situation, further transfer incomings at Wolves seem unlikely at present.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the sales of Nunes and Goncalo Guedes aren’t guaranteed yet, with the latter rumoured to be angling for a return to Benfica on loan after spending the second half of last season with the Lisbon giants.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GMS that Celtic are in talks to sign winger Daniel Podence, who has been absent from O’Neil’s competitive matchday squads so far this season.

Wanderers have slapped a £12m price tag on the 27-year-old, but the Hoops hope to use his status as a reserve player to lower any fee.

And Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that O’Neil could target Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill before next week’s deadline, who is out of contract at Turf Moor next summer.