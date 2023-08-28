Wolverhampton Wanderers may have to consider selling Matheus Nunes and Jose Sa if they can get “extraordinary money” for their services at Molineux, as transfer insider Dean Jones discusses the chances of the pair remaining at the club with GIVEMESPORT.

Gary O’Neil hopes to build on last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Everton as Wolves aim to preserve their Premier League status.

Wolves transfer news – Matheus Nunes and Jose Sa

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have submitted a second offer worth €60m (£51m) to Wolves for the services of Nunes. The Portuguese star has agreed personal terms with the current Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League holders, and City are increasingly confident of securing a deal. The £85,000 per-week earner remains Pep Guardiola’s top target heading into the final days of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has claimed that Nottingham Forest are plotting a late-window move to sign Wolves goalkeeper Sa. The 30-year-old signed for the Molineux outfit for £6.5m in the summer of 2021 but could leave for the two-time European champions this summer. However, The Telegraph’s John Percy has claimed Wolves are in advanced talks with the stopper over a new contract after an outstanding performance in last weekend’s victory at Everton.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Wolves’ potential sales of Nunes and Sa?

Jones claims that Nunes has had his head turned by City’s interest and claims a deal is likely to get done this week after the European champions upped their initial bid.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “If they can get extraordinary money through the door for these two players, then unfortunately, they have to consider it. That’s not the formal message sent out by the club. They insist Nunes is not for sale at any price. But the fact City have come back for another go at signing Nunes and are ramping up their offer suggests this one is likely to happen this week.

“Wolves can fight it off a little longer to try and raise a few more million, but the player has had his head turned, and City rarely go this heavily for players over such a short space of time if they are not very serious about wanting them.

“The only positive I would take as a Wolves fan in terms of him perhaps not going is that City have made a thing of not paying too much over the odds for players - in the case of Declan Rice, for example. So, if they think Wolves are being too ridiculous with their expectations on a price, they might walk away. The next hours will be key though - it would be a big early-season win if they manage to keep him.”

“I think there is a fear around losing Sa too, and that’s why backup plans were being made. He’s such a good goalkeeper, worthy of so many points in his own right, and that’s not lost on the management.”

What next for Wolves this summer?

With Wolves hamstrung by Financial Fair Play concerns, signings have been tough to come by this summer, having made just two free transfers in goalkeeper Tom King and right-back Matt Doherty. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that O’Neil will have had conversations with the Wolves board about the transfer strategy upon his appointment at the beginning of the month.

However, one player not involved in the English head coach’s plans is Daniel Podence, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti telling GMS he is “out of the project.” Therefore, any additions at Molineux before Friday’s deadline could depend on significant outgoings in the coming days.