Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Matt Doherty could be handed a "big opportunity" against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Gary O'Neil has a selection dilemma following two suspensions.

Wolves hope to build on the four points earned against Manchester City and Aston Villa at Molineux, when they take to the field at the Vitality Stadium.

Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Matt Doherty has a “big opportunity” to force his way back into the team at Molineux, as Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi provides his verdict on the defender's chances of selection at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Gary O’Neil hopes his Wolves side can secure a positive result on his return to the Vitality Stadium.

Latest news

Doherty re-signed for Wolves during the summer transfer window, having departed the club three years prior. After an impressive run under former head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, Doherty was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth close to £15m in 2020. However, the Republic of Ireland international struggled to show the same form he displayed at Molineux during his time in north London, despite glimpses of his old self appearing under Antonio Conte.

In January, his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was terminated to facilitate a short-term move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. An underwhelming spell in the Spanish capital confirmed Doherty’s status as a free agent this summer.

In July, the 31-year-old re-joined Wolves, becoming their second summer signing after third-choice goalkeeper Tom King. Following the departure of former head coach Julen Lopetegui less than a week before Wolves kicked off their Premier League campaign at Manchester United, the Black Country outfit turned to recently-sacked Bournemouth manager O’Neil.

The 40-year-old head coach has preferred Nelson Semedo at right-back, with Doherty only starting in Carabao Cup ties against Blackpool and Ipswich Town, playing as a right-sided centre-back in a back five in the former. Last month, journalist Dean Jones admitted to GIVEMESPORT that he was surprised about Doherty’s lack of Premier League starts this term.

The experienced wing-back has made several Premier League substitute appearances at right-back and left-back under O’Neil, but has the chance to start this weekend. That’s because Semedo’s fifth booking of the season in this month’s 1-1 home draw with Aston Villa ensures the Portugal international misses Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

O’Neil could conceivably select Jonny Castro Otto to replace the 29-year-old, but the Spanish defender’s limited minutes this season would suggest he’s out of favour at Molineux. Therefore, Doherty seems like the natural replacement for Semedo at the Vitality Stadium.

Wolves summer signings Fee Matheus Cunha - Atletico Madrid Undisclosed Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free Tommy Doyle - Manchester City Loan Enso Gonzalez - Libertad Undisclosed Santiago Bueno - Girona £10m Boubacar Traore - Metz £9.5m Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - Strasbourg Undisclosed Fees according to Sky Sports

Azzopardi believes that Doherty is “guaranteed” to start in Wolves’ trip to Bournemouth, with the hosts yet to pick up their first win of the Premier League campaign. The Talking Wolves presenter suggests this is the type of opportunity the Wanderers star required. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Doherty will replace Semedo. That will pretty much be a straight swap. It’s a big chance for Doherty. He’s come in during the summer, but Semedo has started the season quite well. But we have seen sometimes when Semedo plays well and then gets a little injury or suspension, he struggles to break back into the team. This is almost what Doherty needed, either an injury or suspension to try and force his way back into the team. So, it’s a big opportunity for him, and I think he's guaranteed to start.”

Wolves team news – Bournemouth

Wolves also travel to Bournemouth without the suspended Mario Lemina, who misses the game after receiving his marching orders following his second yellow card against Aston Villa earlier this month. Having settled on a midfield duo of Lemina and Joao Gomes, O’Neil has a decision to make on who replaces the Gabon international.

Boubacar Traore has appeared as a second-half substitute in recent fixtures with Manchester City and Aston Villa, making him the most likely candidate to step into the 30-year-old’s shoes.

Meanwhile, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde returns from a three-game suspension following his sending off at Luton Town last month. The 25-year-old impressed in Wolves’ 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in September and could stake a claim to make a start on the south coast.

Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle will also sense an opportunity for minutes in a Wolves shirt, having made just one start in the side’s 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Ipswich Town.

What next for Wolves?

Following Saturday’s clash at Bournemouth, Wolves welcome Newcastle United to Molineux on 28th October. Ruben Neves saw his first-half strike cancelled out by a late Allan Saint-Maximin volley in the same fixture last season.

Wanderers then open November with a trip to Premier League whipping boys Sheffield United before Tottenham Hotspur visit the Black Country ahead of the season’s third international break.

