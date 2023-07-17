Wolverhampton Wanderers’ pursuit of right-back Matt Doherty has progressed at Molineux, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui has added just one player to his Wolves squad this summer and is keen to bolster his options ahead of August’s Premier League kick-off.

Wolves transfer news – Matt Doherty

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Wolves’ move to bring Doherty back to Molineux has been “agreed on all sides.”

The 31-year-old’s previous spell with the West Midlands outfit lasted ten years after signing the Irishman from Bohemians for just £75,000 in 2010.

Having played a part in guiding Wolves from League One to the Premier League, alongside an FA Cup semi-final and Europa League quarter-final appearance, the wing-back was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2020 for £14.7m.

However, Doherty, now valued at around £4m by Transfermarkt, struggled to establish himself as a regular under the management of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making 71 appearances across his two-and-a-half years in north London.

In January, Spurs terminated Doherty’s £74,000 per-week contract, so he could join La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, but the Dublin-born star played 16 minutes worth of football across two appearances, with his time at the Civitas Metropolitano coming to a swift conclusion.

However, Doherty, once dubbed a “machine” by journalist Tim Spiers, could play in the top flight once again, with Lopetegui offering the former Wanderers star an opportunity to make a return to Molineux and nail down his place in the Spanish head coach’s starting XI.

Last week, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that an ‘unbelievable’ deal to bring Doherty back to the Black Country was ‘in motion.’

And Romano has claimed that the experienced defender’s return to Wolves is a ‘concrete possibility.’

What has Romano said about Wolves and Doherty?

On Monday afternoon, Romano provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on Doherty’s move back to Wolves, saying: “The player is keen on the move, and Wolves are keen on bringing him back.

“So, this is a concrete possibility. It's not a done deal yet, but this is an advanced negotiation.”

What next for Wolves this summer?

Having signed goalkeeper Tom King as a backup to Jose Sa and Daniel Bentley this summer, Wolves fans eagerly await another signing to boost their hopes of progression this season.

Following the sales of Ruben Neves, Conor Coady, and Nathan Collins on top of the expiry of Diego Costa, Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore’s contracts, the Wanderers are desperate for reinforcements.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves have had a second bid worth more than £20m turned down for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott but could make another offer this week.

Last season’s Championship Young Player of the Season has also caught the attention of Bournemouth, whilst other Premier League clubs could still swoop for his services.

Meanwhile, various reports claim that Wolves are in talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi this summer.

The 26-year-old is generally a right-sided centre-back but could also operate as a right-back should Lopetegui require.