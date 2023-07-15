Wolverhampton Wanderers are in contract talks to keep hold of a key player, despite receiving a bid for his services this month, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui hopes to keep hold of the top talent in the Wolves squad after seeing several influential players leave Molineux during the summer transfer window.

Wolves contract news – Max Kilman

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves have opened talks with Max Kilman over a new contract after turning down a deal worth €35m (£30m) for the centre-back from Napoli earlier this month.

The Serie A champions will lose South Korean international Kim Min-jae to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and have targeted the Wolves man as the ideal replacement in their backline.

The same report claims that Kilman has been offered an improved long-term contract by the West Midlands outfit, having sold several key players this summer due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

Last season’s captain, Ruben Neves, was allowed to leave for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, as Wolves raked in a club-record income of £47m for his services.

Meanwhile, centre-back Conor Coady, the club’s previous skipper before being loaned to Everton last term, has been sold for a fee of £7.5m, rising to £8.5m to Leicester City, after eight years at Molineux.

And Brentford have shelved out £23m for Republic of Ireland international Nathan Collins, who leaves Wolves for a £2.5m profit, just one year after arriving in the Black Country.

Diego Costa, Joao Moutinho, and Adama Traore have all been allowed to leave Molineux at the end of their contracts, indicating that Wolves could be reluctant to enable Kilman, once described as “pure class” by journalist Jacqui Oatley, to join them.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Wolves’ rejection of Napoli’s offer for Kilman could signal they are no longer burdened by FFP concerns.

And Galetti claims that talks remain open for the renewal of the 26-year-old’s deal, whilst forward Goncalo Guedes could return to Benfica following his loan spell with the Portuguese giants in the second half of last season.

What has Galetti said about Wolves?

Giving the latest transfer update on Wolves, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “There are open talks for the renewal of Kilman, followed in Italy by Napoli.

“Some doubts remain about Guedes, who could return to Benfica, especially in the event of the farewell of Goncalo Ramos.

“Arthur Melo from Juventus was proposed, but there is no concrete interest as of now.”

Who could Wolves sign this summer?

After selling a raft of players, Wolves must start working on some incomings to prevent a second consecutive relegation battle at Molineux.

Third-choice goalkeeper Tom King has arrived, whilst right-back Matt Doherty’s re-signing as a free agent is imminent after his release from Atletico Madrid at the end of last season.

According to the MailOnline, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has emerged as a target for Wolves, valued at around £20m by the Reds.

This comes after the club’s current shot-stopper Jose Sa was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, with Wanderers reportedly being open to a sale of the Portugal international.

Express & Star reporter Liam Keen reports Wolves are eager to replace Collins at centre-back, and could make additions in the middle of the park and attack, depending on who they sell this summer.

Meanwhile, Lopetegui is reported to be a big fan of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott with Wolves expected to make in excess of over £20m for the last term's Championship Young Player of the Season.